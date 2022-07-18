“A risk worth taking” – Sheffield Wednesday in transfer talks with 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tyreeq Bakinson spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town making 17 appearances in his time there and scoring two goals.

The 23-year-old showed he had plenty of potential and considering he has regular Championship football under his belt with parent club Bristol City, it comes as no surprise that there has been interest in the player this summer.

According to Bristol Live, talks are underway between the player and Sheffield Wednesday over a possible move to Hillsborough.

The report details that Bakinson doesn’t have a future at Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson having been training with the U23s so it’s a deal that could go through.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential signing.

Ned Holmes

Tyreeq Bakinson has undoubted ability and given his situation at Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday could sign him on a cut-price deal.

With that in mind, it’s likely a risk worth taking and one that could pay real dividends.

Bakinson is capable of sitting deep and picking out fantastic passes as well as bursting forward into the opposition box to great effect.

However, he’s far from the finished product and consistency sneaks into his game far too often.

A fresh start away from Ashton Gate might help him discover that and if it does, they’ll be getting a quality player.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Wednesday on paper as Bakinson is a player who has shown he has plenty of ability and can do it at a good level and on a fairly consistent basis.

At still 23-years-old, there is plenty of room for the player to develop his game further and prove what he can do. Being part of a Sheffield Wednesday side pushing for promotion too would only give him more drive and ambition next season which he will want.

However, you do have to question slightly whether this is a necessary signing for Wednesday at this point in the transfer window. The Owls have done a fair bit of business so far this summer and you do wonder where Bakinson will fit into the squad especially on a consistent basis.

He definitely is in need of a change of scenery from Ashton Gate to keep his career going strong at his age. However, I think he also needs the guarantee of regular first team football and looking at Wednesday’s squad, I’m not 100% sure Darren Moore can provide him with that.

Billy Mulley

I do like Tyreeq Bakinson and I do believe he should be a regular starter for a bottom-end Championship/top-end League club, however, I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday is the right destination.

Competition for places within the Owls squad is already very high, with the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, Dennis Adneiran and Will Vaulks making up a very strong midfield department.

That is even before you consider Blackpool and Norwich linked Fisayo Dele-Bahsiru, making it difficult to see where Bakinson would fit.

In my head, this is not a move that would work, however, stranger things have happened in the beautiful game.