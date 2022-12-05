“A risk worth taking” – QPR fan pundit reacts as European coach enters race for Hoops vacancy

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is an unexpected name in the mix to become the new head coach of Queens Park Rangers in the form of Marti Cifuentes.

It was reported on Friday afternoon in Sweden that the 40-year-old had entered the race to replace Michael Beale at Loftus Road following his decision to move on to Glasgow Rangers, less than six months after being appointed to his first number one role.

Initial reports suggested that the R’s had made contact with Swedish outfit Hammarby in regards to Cifuentes and want to meet with him for talks to potentially take over in West London.

Cifuentes previously held three roles at lower league Spanish clubs as a head coach before moving to Sweden to become the youth boss of AIK, and after a year there he became a manager once again at senior level in Denmark with Sandefjord.

He moved on to their league rivals AaB in 2020 and after just a year there, he opted to head back to Sweden with Hammarby in January 2022, and in his first season in the Allsvenskan he guided them to a third-placed finish.

Whilst he certainly wouldn’t have been at the top of many supporters lists to replace Beale – especially before Friday – FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir is warming to the idea of Cifuentes being the new man in charge.

“I’d really like to see the appointment of Marti Cifuentes,” Louis said.

“I mean I’ve never heard of the bloke before, but after the rumours emerged over the weekend, everyone inevitably reads up about him and sees what the fans of the club he’s currently managing say about him – their reaction seems to be negative in a way because of how well they’re doing under him and they’d be gutted to see him leave.

“And I think his philosophy looks really intersting in terms of him being a young Spanish manager, working in Scandinavian countries, he has a background of knowledge on Johan Cruyff, he said in a podcast he’s met him before and likes the way that he coached teams and his philosophy.

“I think if the club have had an eye on him for quite some time then there’s obviously something behind it, because you’re going to be keeping an eye on managers liek this who are up-and-coming and it’d be an exciting appointment.

“It would be a risk, of course it would, but every managerial appointment’s a risk – even if we were to get like a Chris Wilder who is proven that could go wrong, like it did at Middlesbrough, so why not take the risk on an unknown foreign manager who could end up a really exciting appointment?

“I’d like to see it – other clubs have done it in the past, it’s worked for other clubs, recruitment could be exciting and I wouldn’t be against it at all, so if he’s an option for the club then why not get him in?

“Obviously it wouldn’t be a guarantee to work out but it’s a risk worth taking in my opinion.”

The Verdict

Even though Cifuentes has no experience of the English game in his career, sometimes coming in as an unknown with a clean slate can be a good thing.

It means that there’s less pressure on an individual to deliver the goods and if Cifuentes were to be appointed, then it would certainly be a project rather than being expected to instantly get results.

QPR definitely need someone who can successfully succeed Beale in the sense that it needs to be a coach more than a manager and it does need to ideally be someone who wants to play attractive football.

That is why Cifuentes would be a positive appointment at Loftus Road – even though he was pretty unknown before the weekend in England!