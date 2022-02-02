‘A risk worth taking’ – Millwall strike transfer agreement with Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have secured the signing of Sheffield United attacking midfielder Luke Freeman, as confirmed via the club website.

Freeman has been restricted to just four Championship appearances this season, with the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom not changing his chances of more regular inclusion.

The 29-year-old, who was also linked with a move to Luton Town on Deadline Day, joined the Lions after Monday night’s 11pm closure, with a delay in paperwork forcing the Lions to announce the deal yesterday afternoon.

Freeman is nearing 200 appearances in the Championship, proving to be somewhat of a stalwart in England’s second-tier.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this done deal…

Charlie Gregory

I think the deal could really benefit Millwall because Luke Freeman has been around the EFL for a while, he’s played in some good teams and will have the knowledge to be able to help his new side dictate games.

At QPR and Bristol City before that, he was arguably proving to be one of the best players in his position. Since playing for Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, the 29-year-old has dropped off slightly but that could come down to less minutes.

Given a regular starting berth with the Lions, he could refind that form and if he does, then it could be a huge boost to Gary Rowett’s side.

Freeman, on his day, can help win and dictate games on his own. That level of performance at Millwall could really give them a wake up call and help drag them up the league in the second half of the season.

Declan Harte

Luke Freeman is a smart signing from Millwall. The playmaker is versatile in position as he can play through the middle or on either flank.

That will give Gary Rowett plenty of options to work with. Freeman is also well rested having not featured so regularly for Sheffield United this season.

He will also want to prove himself at this level, that he can still compete at the top of the Championship. Freeman has bags of experience he can bring to this side on top of all that.

He will offer competition to the likes of Oliver Burke and Mason Bennett. It’s unlikely he will become a nailed on starter, but he could take up a significant amount of minutes in that front three.

Adam Jones

Sheyi Ojo’s return will be an interesting one – that’s for sure. At the moment, he would be in with a great shout of starting as a creator behind Benik Afobe, although Oliver Burke will be keen to force his way into the starting lineup too.

Jed Wallace and Afobe are undoubtedly two of the first names on the teamsheet and with Mason Bennett joining Burke as a real option, what formation Gary Rowett plays may depend on whether he gets his opportunity.

A 4-2-3-1 would probably give him the best chance of starting as the advanced midfield – but a 3-4-3 could leave him on the bench at this stage.

Nonetheless, this is a good signing for the Lions and is likely to provide value for money in what could be a reasonable cheap loan deal.

So it was definitely a risk worth taking, and with the 29-year-old having a point to prove to Paul Heckingbottom, it will be exciting to see how he progresses in the English capital.