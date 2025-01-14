This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are closing in on the signing of Lars-Jørgen Salvesen from Norwegian side Viking FK.

According to the BBC, the fee is expected to cost the Rams up to £800,000 for the 28-year-old.

Paul Warne has been keen to add to the team’s attacking firepower this January, with a move almost completed for the forward.

Salvesen scored 12 goals from 27 appearances in the Eliteserien last season, as Viking came third in the table.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen - Viking FK league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023 29 (25) 10 (1) 2024 27 (23) 12 (3) As of January 14th

Lars-Jørgen Salvesen transfer verdict

When asked about whether Salvesen is a strong addition to Warne’s options, FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward suggested that he could be a good fit.

While he believes it is a risk due to him coming from Norway, he has claimed that this signing is a risk worth taking for the club.

“There’s always a risk when you bring in a player from an inferior league, and you never truly know what you’re going to get,” Woodward told Football League World.

“But he’s a big, strong lad and he should suit the Championship, and he’ll certainly suit the style Paul Warne plays.

“He’s an experienced player.

“Yes, he’s the wrong side of 20, but if he keeps Derby in the Championship and we get a good season out of him next year then we’ve not really lost too much money because the reported £800,000, you couldn’t get too much for that in our league, especially a British player.

“So yes, it’s a risk, but it’s one we probably need to be taking.”

Lars-Jørgen Salvesen transfer concern raised

Woodward did also raise one concern he has about the impending signing, highlighting the injury issues the forward has had in his career so far.

“My biggest concern would be his injury record,” he added.

“He’s had a couple of serious injuries, albeit not for a few years, but the Championship is so brutal.

“With Derby’s track record of players coming in and getting injured, it is worrying.

“I do think it’s a risk we need to take, and we’ve wanted a focal point up front, he’s definitely someone that could help [Jerry] Yates and the wide men, so excited to see him come in and hopefully he can hit the ground running.

“Hopefully he can become a fan favourite.”

Lars-Jørgen Salvesen signing is an interesting direction for Derby

Salvesen will be an unknown quantity for Championship sides, which could be an advantage for the second half of the campaign.

Given his size, he should fit right in with the physicality of English football without too many problems.

A fee of £800,000 is sizable for a team like Derby, but it’s the kind of money they need to spend right now to stay clear of relegation from the league.

It’s a risky signing, but one that could pay off quite well if he can hit the ground running and provide competition for the likes of Jerry Yates.