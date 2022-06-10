“A risk that could have high rewards” – Blackburn Rovers set for talks over managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are coming closer to appointing a new manager ahead of the latest season.

According to Teamtalk, Bodo/Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen is in talks to replace Tony Mowbray following the 58-year old’s departure.

Knutsen has been with the Norwegian club since 2018 and has led the team to much success in that time.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on this potential appointment at Ewood Park…

Billy Mulley

Certainly a talented manager, who has seen his fair share of success with Bodo/Glimt, this is one of the more exciting managerial links that has surfaced since the departure of Tony Mowbray.

Almost an inevitable link following the arrival of Gregg Broughton form the Norwegian club as Blackburn’s director of football.

A manager with an excellent knack for winning football matches, all whilst playing an attractive brand of attacking football, this is not only one of the more exciting links but it is also one of the better links.

It will be a gamble, given his inexperience of English football, but ultimately it is a risk that could have high rewards.

Ned Holmes

It would be a bit of a risky one but Kjetil Knutsen could prove to be a fantastic appointment.

What he has built at Bodo Glimt has been remarkable and that could leave him well set to succeed at Ewood Park.

With Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell among the players out of contract and Ben Brereton Diaz linked away, Rovers may need to rebuild soon and Knutsen could help them do that.

The 53-year-old has had great success in Norway but moving to the Championship is going to take him out of his comfort zone and there are always risks to working in new surroundings.

But this would be an exciting and forward-thinking appointment for Blackburn.

Carla Devine

I think this could be an exciting appointment and provide Blackburn with something new and refreshing at the club.

He has done well in Norway as a manager and you can see why he’s attracted attention. Although you may have to wonder whether he will be able to adapt to the English leagues smoothly and imprint his style over here.

That being said, he plays an exciting game of football that has an emphasis on attacking which is exactly what Blackburn could use to their advantage with the players they have.

It does come with some risk but I think this is one that could pay off nicely for Rovers and lead them to success next season.