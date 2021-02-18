‘A risk that can pay off’ – Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce discusses Bristol City job and Aston Villa man

The Bristol City job would suit Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry and it would be a “really big” risk for the Robins to appoint him, Jamal Campbell-Ryce has exclusively told Football League World.

City are in search of a replacement for Dean Holden after the 41-year-old was sacked by the club on Tuesday night on the back of a sixth-consecutive defeat.

The Bs3 outfit are thought to be weighing up their options at the moment and had nothing in place ahead of Holden’s departure.

Terry, who was linked with the City job in the summer and with other Championship jobs recently, could be someone that Steve Lansdown and Mark Ashton consider.

The former England and Chelsea captain has done a fantastic job as Dean Smith’s assistant – helping Villa secure promotion to the Premier League, avoid relegation last term, and push toward the European spots this season.

Taking charge at Ashton Gate would be Terry’s first management role and, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Campbell-Ryce indicated his former club would be taking a big risk if they appointed him.

He said: “For me, it is a really big one but it is a risk that can pay off.

“How do you gain experience? By being thrown into the firing line. As a player, managers often say ‘he’s got no experience’ but the only way you can get experience is by being exposed to playing games.

“It is the same way for a manager. I’m not saying that John Terry’s not ready but he’s going to be a lot more inexperienced than your Paul Cooks and your Michael Appletons.

“He’s got the pedigree, though. He knows football. He was a professional footballer for 20+ years and he’s a winner. He’s won plenty of things as a player and as an assistant manager. He’s won promotion with Aston Villa and kept them in the Premier League.

“He comes with good pedigree and I’m sure he’s got the appetite to go and be successful.”

Campbell-Ryce, who has made the transition into coaching himself over the past few years, has suggested that the City job would suit Terry.

He explained: “Whether this is the right role for him, only the owner of Bristol City and the board will decide but it’s definitely an attractive one, which I think will suit him because everything is in place.

“It’s an unbelievable City, like I said the grounds been revamped and the training ground is brand new, so I’m not sure what more you can ask for. They’ve got a good squad, every manager would probably want his own players in the building but, obviously, the window is shut and he would have good players to work with.”

It has been reported previously that Villa will not stand in the 40-year-old’s way if he looks to take his first into management but that it would not be cheap to prize him away from the Premier League club.