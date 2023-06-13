Swansea City are on the hunt for a new manager, with Russell Martin primed to join Southampton.

The Saints have pursued Martin for most of the summer now, with the move yet to be announced as a result of a compensation dispute between both clubs.

Who could replace Martin at Swansea?

That hasn't stopped Swansea City from planning ahead though, as they look to life without the former MK Dons manager.

The Swans have managed to successfully replace outgoing managers in recent years with Graham Potter and Steve Cooper both replaced, and the club have some sort of success, whether that be consolidation or play-off campaigns.

According to reports in Belgium, one manager on the shortlist is Carl Hoefkens. The former Stoke City and West Brom defender is available having left Club Brugge earlier in the 2022/23 season and could be set for a move to the Championship.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has suggested that the 44-year-old has been approached by Swansea as well as Championship rivals Leicester City.

Would Hoefkens be a good appointment for Swansea?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the former defender would be a good appointment for Swansea City.

Justin Peach

It would be an interesting appointment for Swansea but considering his pedigree in Belgium, it could be a shrewd one, too.

Hoefkens guided Club Brugge into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League and fourth in the Belgian Pro League before he was sacked and replaced by Scott Parker.

Parker struggled in the Pro League, losing his job after just 12 games. Considering the former Fulham and Bournemouth manager guiding his previous two clubs to promotion from the Championship, Hoefkens could have the right credentials to thrive.

With Hoefkens being inexperienced as a first-team manager, the club has made risky appointments in the past, with the likes of Roberto Martinez, Garry Monk and Steve Cooper all having success without a depth of experience in the hotseat.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Hoefkens will get his style of play across in the Championship but having averaged 1.89 points per match last season, he deserves a chance.

Adam Elliott

Of course, any manager without second-tier experience comes with an element of risk, but Swansea have been a club who have largely got managerial appointments right in recent years.

Graham Potter was a left-field shout at the time, and Hoefkens could be no different from Potter or Martin in that regard, with little experience but a strong philosophy and identity that slots straight in with how the Swans want to play.

If his Champions League exploits are anything to go by, in what was an extremely tough group to qualify from with Club Brugge, then he could be another young gem who just deserves his chance.

Swansea's fans are right to have their doubts, though, given other managers are available with more Championship or EFL experience, and that can be a crucial factor in settling in and understanding the division straight away.

Ben Wignall

Considering Hoefkens' managerial experience stretches to just a few months with Club Brugge, you'd have to say it's a risk if Swansea appoint him.

However, he was able to navigate the club through a Champions League group that included Porto, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, so that does at least show he has some managerial acumen about him.

Despite his lack of experience, Hoefkens is someone who would be an outside-of-the-box appointment, and he's definitely someone that would be more exciting than your usual run-of-the-mill Championship appointment.

The only issue is that Leicester City are interested as well and if they are seriously keen then they could gazump the Swans, but if they can make the Belgian their top target and land him then it has to be seen as a good but risky appointment.