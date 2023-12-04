Highlights Leicester City, along with other clubs, are interested in Middlesbrough loanee Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood has performed well for Middlesbrough, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

There are doubts about whether Greenwood is ready for the Premier League, but he could be a good addition to a newly-promoted squad.

Championship table-toppers Leicester City are one of a number of clubs that have shown an interest in Middlesbrough loanee Sam Greenwood, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Leeds United attacking midfielder was loaned out to the Riverside Stadium at the end of the summer transfer window, with Daniel Farke unable to find a place for him at Elland Road in his squad.

Following his performances for Michael Carrick, though in recent weeks, Greenwood has been being scouted by a number of clubs, including Premier League foursome West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham.

They have been joined though by Leicester and Southampton, who are both aiming for promotion this season and are also targeting Greenwood for the summer.

How has Sam Greenwood been performing for Middlesbrough this season?

Greenwood had to wait a number of weeks for his first league start in Boro colours, but since being selected for a number of starts by Carrick, he has mainly found himself on the left of a front four at the Riverside Stadium.

And with four goals under his belt for the Teessiders, including a stunning strike against Leicester in November to earn all three points against the Foxes.

Sam Greenwood's Middlesbrough Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Appearances 14 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.71 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 0.80 Big Chances Missed 0 Big Chances Created 1 Shots Per Game 1.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Fouled Per Game 1.4 Pass Success % 75% (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023)

Boro have a £1.5 million purchase clause agreed with Leeds for the end of the season should they choose to trigger it, but Greenwood, of course, could turn the move down at the personal terms stage, and TEAMtalk's report claims that should Middlesbrough not win promotion to the Premier League, then their chances of landing the 21-year-old permanently will be slim.

Would Sam Greenwood be a good signing for Leicester City?

Some of FLW's writers have given their verdict on whether Greenwood would fit in at Leicester - let's see what they have to say...

Ben Wignall

With Premier League experience under his belt for Leeds, I was surprised that Daniel Farke could not find room to utilise Greenwood within his squad this season.

He is more than benefitting from playing regular football for Middlesbrough and has scored some brilliant goals in the process, and that, naturally, is going to get you noticed.

The fact that Leeds put a £1.5 million clause in the deal suggests that Greenwood has no future at Elland Road, even if he goes on to have a good season and turns down the move to Boro on a full-time basis, but he would be a good addition to a newly-promoted Premier League squad.

Leicester could utilise him either cutting in from the left like he is doing now, although Stephy Mavididi is doing a good job of that currently, but he could occupy one of the advanced midfield spots alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, which would be a good use of his ability to carve things out of nothing from range.

Rest assured though, the fee would be a lot higher than £1.5 million agreed with Boro if there is a deal to do elsewhere, so Leicester would have to get their wallet out - but at the age of 22 next season, Greenwood will have a lot to offer and would be a good addition at the King Power Stadium.

Alfie Burns

This is a potential transfer that really does tear you.

Greenwood is an obvious talent. Leeds brought him in from Arsenal, and he played in the Premier League quite regularly for them beyond Marcelo Bielsa leaving the club - despite being relegated, it's still a feat in itself to be involved at the level.

Daniel Farke has shipped Greenwood out on loan, presumably with the view of maximising his transfer value, given he doesn't see a place for him in the squad at Elland Road and, in fairness to the attacking midfielder, he's making a good impact at Middlesbrough.

However, what is a sticking point for me is that Leicester need to be looking at preparing for life in the Premier League in 2024/25, and they need to question whether Greenwood is at that level or just a very good Championship player.

In 25 Premier League games for Leeds, he scored once and registered four assists. He was playing in a poor side and sometimes used out of position in central midfield, yet he didn't pull up the sort of trees Leicester will need if they are to climb back into the top-flight.

The potential is there with Greenwood, it's just a risk and one that you'd seriously question whether a promoted side out of the Championship could really take.