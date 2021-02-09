‘A risk-free move’ – Watford close in on deal for ex-Newcastle United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are set to sign Achraf Lazaar, according to reports from Chronicle Live.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving former club Newcastle United following the end of the January transfer window.

The left-sided player is looking for an opportunity to get his career back on track and looks set to do so by penning a short-term deal with the Hornets that will run until the end of the season.

But is this a good move for Watford? The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter I like the sound of this reported agreement. Lazaar has experience of playing in the Championship whilst with Sheffield Wednesday not so long ago, and he was unlucky not to have made more of an impact with the Owls after picking up an injury. He’ll surely feel as though he has unfinished business in English football in general, after struggling for consistent game time with Newcastle United earlier in his career. A move to Watford could be the ideal move for him, but only if he can nail down a regular starting spot relatively quickly. The Hornets already have some strong options available to them in defence, and Lazaar will know that he faces a tough battle to work his way into the starting XI. But on a six-month contract, it’s a risk-free move for Xisco Munoz’s side.

Sam Rourke This looks like a sensible move to me. Lazaar has been involved in a promotion winning side having been part of Newcastle’s promotion back in 2016/17, so he’ll provide a sturdy option at left-back. It’s worth noting that the Hornets have been plagued with injuries at left-back, with Ngakia having to play out of position for Munoz’s side at present. On a six-month deal, this is a low-risk yet solid addition for Watford and will enhance an area that is in need of bolstering. He has enough experience at this level whilst has also plied his trade in the Premier League so I anticipate him to slot in to that backline seamlessly. Jake Sanders Considering the transfer window has already closed, this would be a welcome addition for Watford. Xisco wasn’t able to bring in another left-back during January, so this is a signing that the Hornets need – with the Morrocan set to compete with Adam Masina for the left-back spot at Vicarage Road. Having said that, the last few years have been difficult for Lazaar. He’s hardly featured in the previous five-and-a-half seasons, although having been on the books of Newcastle for a number of years, whilst also gaining experience on loan in Serie A, and at 29-years-old he’ll be hoping this move can resurrect his career.