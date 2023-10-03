Highlights Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is being considered as a potential candidate for the Rangers job, with James Bisgrove enquiring about his availability.

Lowe has been successful at Preston, achieving an unbeaten run and leading the team to a strong start in the league.

While some may view Lowe's potential appointment as underwhelming, he has proven himself to be a talented coach and could thrive in a European competition. However, the move comes with risks for both Lowe and Rangers.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is a contender for the Rangers job, according to the Daily Record.

The same outlet has revealed that the Scottish Premiership side's CEO James Bisgrove has made enquiries to see how much it would be to lure Lowe away from Deepdale.

He has also sounded out contacts to see whether he's available and whether they would be able to convince the Lilywhites' boss to make the switch to Ibrox, according to the same report.

Preston North End and Rangers' starts to the season

This interest comes following Preston's excellent start to the season, with the Lancashire side going unbeaten in eight of their nine league games so far this season and coming out on top in six of these matches.

Currently, in the play-off zone, that's an excellent achievement and Lowe will be hoping to keep his team in the promotion mix for as long as possible.

Rangers, meanwhile, need to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible after sacking Mick Beale. They have lost three of their seven league games this season and felt they had no choice but to relieve the ex-QPR boss of his duties in Glasgow.

Lowe could be his replacement and ahead of this potential appointment, we take a look at whether this would be a good move from the Gers' point of view and whether the 45-year-old would make this switch.

Adam Jones

Lowe has done consistently well in management, guiding Bury to promotion, impressing at Plymouth Argyle and managing to do reasonably well at Preston within a tight budget.

The Preston job isn't an easy one considering they aren't big spenders - but he has done well within their limits and has also recruited well at Deepdale - perhaps being integral in bringing the likes of Cameron Archer and Tom Cannon to the club.

Some Rangers supporters may see this appointment as an underwhelming appointment - but he is extremely talented and could end up in the Premier League in the future - so this could be an excellent appointment.

It would be difficult to see many managers competing with Celtic under Brendan Rodgers at the moment though.

In terms of whether he'd move, it's a difficult one for him because he won't want to be seen as disloyal after already moving a couple of times during his managerial career.

But the chance to manage a club in a European competition could prove to be too tempting for him.

Alfie Burns

Lowe is a very good coach, and he's been showing that in the EFL for some time now, building his way up through the leagues and, most recently, guiding Preston North End to a positive start to the current campaign.

The way Lowe speaks to the press with such authority shows he truly believes in himself and his ability to get those ideas transferred from the training pitch onto a matchday is also plain to see given North End's start to the season.

Another real positive Lowe has is his contacts in the game, higher up the pyramid - Preston have benefitted from Cameron Archer and Tom Cannon in recent seasons, with Lowe helping to strike some quite eye-catching agreements on a budget.

The concern here comes in the similarities with Mick Beale's move from QPR to Rangers last season. Beale had enjoyed a positive start to a Championship season with the R's and jumped ship for Ibrox to take charge for a massive football club in Rangers. It's not worked out, and he's out of a job less than 12 months down the line - something Lowe would want to avoid.

Beale, like Lowe, is a good coach, but it's not been enough to get Rangers in a position to topple Celtic or progress in the Champions League. Given they are now appearing to fish in the same hole for Beale's successor, you do begin to draw parallels between Lowe and the now-departed Rangers boss.

Rangers know that there are no guarantees that Lowe succeeds if he makes the move, and they've got very recent evidence of that.

In all honesty, it's probably a risk for all parties.