EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that Southampton are taking a risk by appointing Russell Martin as their new boss.

According to talkSPORT, the Saints are set to announce Martin as their manager this afternoon.

It is understood that Southampton will pay Martin's current club Swansea City a compensation fee of £400,000.

An additional fee will also be paid to the Welsh outfit for his backroom staff.

Martin will take over the reins at St Mary's Stadium from Ruben Selles, who was appointed as Southampton's boss on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign in February after guiding the club to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea during an interim spell in charge.

Selles was unable to guide the Saints to safety as they were relegated from the Premier League earlier this month.

Southampton will play their final game in the top-flight on Sunday.

The Saints are set to face Liverpool in front of their own supporters.

Following this clash, Southampton's attention will switch to preparing for life in the Championship.

What has pundit Adrian Clarke said about Southampton's call to appoint Russell Martin?

Making reference to this imminent appointment, Clarke has admitted that he believes this is a risky decision by the club due to the fact that Martin's sides have a habit of streaky results.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "I think this is a risk for Southampton as well.

"Southampton would be expected to go straight back up, there will be high demands, a little bit like a Watford coming down.

"If there is a poor start to the campaign, they'll make a change, and Russell Martin's team are streaky.

"They go on long, unbeaten runs but they also go on long winless runs, and the facts bear this out.

"Russell Martin has yet to prove that he's a winning manager.

"He's a brilliant philosophy guy, his teams play beautiful football and I love his coaching style.

"I would love to play for Russell Martin, I think he'd be a joy to be in the dressing room with.

"But he's not won anything yet, he's not come close to winning anything yet, and I think that this is a risk for Southampton, and a risk for him because if it doesn't start well, they'll bin him off like they did with Nathan Jones."

Will Russell Martin be able to transform Southampton's fortunes?

Clarke does make a valid point regarding the inconsistency of results that Martin's Swansea outfit produced.

Earlier this year, Swansea only managed to win one of 10 league games, before embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run which included seven victories.

In order for Martin to transform Southampton's fortunes, he may have to launch an overhaul of the club's squad and bring in players who will be suited to his possession-based system.

If Martin learns from the mistakes that he has made in the past two seasons at Swansea, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to guide the Saints to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.