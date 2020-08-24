‘A risk, but it could pay off’ – Middlesbrough begin talks to seal striker transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are in the mix to sign Yaya Sanogo, with talks between the two parties said to be at an advanced stage.

Neil Warnock is preparing for his first full season as Boro boss, with Football Insider reporting how he’s keen to add Sanogo to his squad.

A deal appears to be on course, but is he a good signing?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

Boro certainly need some added firepower and Sanogo looks an interesting option.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Toulouse earlier this summer, so may well be open to the move.

The Arsenal academy product has struggled to have any consistent success at senior level but a fresh start at the Riverside could be just what he needs.

He’s a big, physical striker and could be an ideal addition given Rudy Gestede left the club at the end of last season.

Warnock needs more quality in his squad if he wants to push up the table and so far, Boro haven’t really been able to add any this summer.

The signing of Sanogo would give him another option and one that could be really useful.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth the punt.

Sanogo doesn’t exactly have the most prolific of records in front of goal, but he could be a smart addition to the Middlesbrough squad next season, especially on a free transfer.

Neil Warnock knows how to fire up players that aren’t quite reaching the best of their ability, and you have to trust his judgement with this one.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I think Sanogo is more than capable of challenging the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga for a starting spot in the Middlesbrough squad.

If he can hit the ground running and score goals consistently, then he could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.

George Harbey

Over the years, Warnock has always tended to go with a physical, powerful striker to spearhead his side to success, and Sanogo certainly fits that mould. He’s a tall, strong player who was known for being quite lively in the air for Arsenal.

You’d have to question whether Sanogo’s quality is there, though. He only scored one goal in 19 games for Arsenal, albeit at an early stage of his career, but, 15 goals in 67 games for Toulouse suggests that he probably isn’t the man to solve Boro’s goalscoring woes.

They already have two proven, established forwards at this level in Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga, but Sanogo is available to sign for free, and it could lead to Assombalonga’s departure given that he’s on quite high wages at the Riverside.

It’s a risk, but it could pay off in the end.