Highlights Pulis credits Berahino for West Brom survival, despite initial struggles. Yellow trousers and pink tie scenario.

Pulis praises Albion structure, Peace, Jenkins, and Garlick. Admits challenges, appreciates support during tough times.

Berahino's decline highlighted, poor attitude. West Brom hoping for brighter future under Corberan and new ownership.

Tony Pulis has opened up on how West Brom were struggling when he was appointed, as he praised Saido Berahino for the role he played in keeping the team in the Premier League that season.

Tony Pulis’ time at West Brom

The former Stoke City chief was named as the new Baggies boss in January 2015, as he took over a club that were languishing near the bottom of the top-flight.

However, Albion survived that season, with Berahino starring, as he would score 14 goals in what was a real breakthrough for the youngster at the time.

Ultimately, Pulis would then lead West Brom to a tenth-placed finish in his first full campaign in charge, but he would then be dismissed in November 2017, with Albion going on to be relegated that season.

So, Pulis’ time at The Hawthorns was mixed, but he spoken about the challenges he faced, as he highlighted Berahino’s initial impact.

“I enjoyed my time at West Brom. The group of players was probably the most difficult that I initially inherited. We were in a right mess, there was no direction as certain people were bringing players in that didn't suit Alan Irvine at the time.

“It was like going into a shop, buying yellow trousers and a pink tie but trying to convince people it works. It doesn't. That first year was really tough and if it wasn't for Saido Berahino's goals, we could have gone down. He came up with some great goals for us.

Tony Pulis' West Brom Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against 121 38 33 50 144 170

“Jeremy Peace was always protective of Albion and knew how to play his cards. The first meeting we had, he said 'I will not interfere, just get on with it. I will do what I can to help.' After bad results, he'd ring up to say I was still trying to do the right things. He also had Mark Jenkins and Richard Garlick behind him who were solid people. It's a really good football club.”

Saido Berahino’s West Brom career

That was undoubtedly the best year for Berahino at West Brom, and it was a real shame that he couldn’t go on to fulfil his potential.

He clearly wanted to leave for Spurs in the following summer, and the way he behaved when the move didn’t happen was poor, and his career has gone downhill since.

Related West Brom were the winners from £12 million Stoke City deal: View Saido Berahino had the world at his feet but his rashness led the former Stoke man down a strange path.

These comments from Pulis give an indication as to what was going on behind the scenes at Albion, and it clearly wasn’t all good.

West Brom hoping for brighter future

Looking back, fans will have different views on Pulis, as some will feel the football was poor, and they were on a downward spiral when he did depart. But, it’s also obvious that the problems at West Brom were much bigger than the manager's back then, and Pulis can look back with pride at achieving a top-half finish with that side.

Even though Albion have won promotion since, it’s generally been a tough six years since that initial relegation that ended their long run in the Premier League.

But, with Carlos Corberan in charge, and a new owner in place, things are finally looking up for West Brom, and they will have a real belief that they can seal a return to the Premier League this season though the play-offs.