Highlights Roméo Lavia's preference for a move to Chelsea is expected to result in a deal between the Blues and Southampton, earning the Saints the desired £50 million fee.

The allure of London may have played a role in Liverpool losing out to Chelsea in the race for Lavia, as many players want to live in the capital and play for London clubs.

Southampton has handled the situation well, making a huge profit of £50 million for a player who spent just one year at the club, but they must reinvest the money to strengthen their squad for promotion contention.

The situation surrounding Roméo Lavia has had several twists and turns this summer.

According to David Ornstein, the midfielder prefers a move to Chelsea and a deal is expected between the Blues and Southampton.

With the saga seemingly coming to a conclusion, it looks like the Saints will earn the £50 million figure that they have sought throughout the transfer window.

The Belgian was an impressive figure for the team last season, even as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

This has led to speculation that his future was away from St. Mary’s, with Liverpool also heavily linked with a move for the Belgian.

The Reds reportedly agreed a deal worth £60 million for the 19-year-old, but Lavia has made it clear that his preference is to move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Is Roméo Lavia worth the price Chelsea are negotiating with Southampton?

Carlton Palmer believes that the allure of moving to London may have proved decisive in Liverpool missing out to Chelsea on yet another midfield target.

The former midfielder has claimed that the buy-back clause Manchester City hold has played a role in raising the cost of the player.

“The fee is always going to be pretty high for the talented youngster,” Palmer told Football League World

“This is due to Manchester City having a buy-back clause of £40 million, but this clause does not become active until the summer of 2024.

“It’s reported that Lavia will hold out for a move to Chelsea, who are close to agreeing a deal before Liverpool.

“This would be a right kick in the teeth for Liverpool, having agreed a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo only for him to turn them down to join Chelsea.

“I really don’t think it’s a reflection of Liverpool and Klopp, I really don’t think so.

“A lot of players now, when they come to the UK, they want to be in the capital.

“A lot of players want to live in London and play for London clubs.

“And I think that’s just the situation.

“Lavia’s down there playing on the south coast with Southampton and Caicedo was playing for Brighton down there.

“This is a major blow for Liverpool, losing both of their midfield targets.”

Southampton have already lost James Ward-Prowse from their squad this summer, and now look set to see another key midfielder depart St. Mary’s.

The south coast club have been linked with a move for West Ham’s Flynn Downes as Russell Martin looks to bolster his options in that area.

Will £50 million be a good fee for Southampton for Roméo Lavia?

Southampton have handled this situation about as well as they possibly could have.

A £50 million fee for a player that spent one year at the club is a huge profit to make.

The Saints have earned a lot of money in player sales this summer and should be happy with how well they have extracted maximum value in each case.

But that money does also need to be reinvested back into improving the first team squad over the next couple weeks if the club is to compete for automatic promotion.