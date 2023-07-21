Highlights Southampton may be targeting Danny Ings as a potential signing to improve their attack, as it was a weak point that contributed to their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Ings has previously excelled at Southampton and could benefit from a return to the club as he enters the later stages of his career.

Ings would bring proven experience and a goalscoring ability that Southampton needs, making him an attractive option for the club.

Russell Martin will hope the talk of several key departures will be put to one side as the club focuses on arrivals.

The Saints have made two acquisitions this summer, Ryan Manning and Shea Charles, and more signings are expected to follow.

What type of signings the club makes this summer may depend on which players leave, but it is likely Martin is going to want to improve his attack, considering it was one of the reasons the club were relegated from the Premier League last season.

West Ham United’s Danny Ings has emerged as a potential option for Southampton, with David Moyes reportedly unhappy with his attacking options and, therefore, Ings could be let go.

What is the latest on Danny Ings’ future at West Ham?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Ings could potentially return to St. Mary’s this summer.

Ings has played 22 times for the Hammers, scoring just three times, and was part of the team that won the UEFA Conference League.

But the forward’s time at the club could be coming to an abrupt end. The report states that West Ham are looking to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea, with Moyes keen to improve his attack and players could be moved on.

Ings signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Premier League side, which means he still has two years to run on his deal.

It is also unclear at this stage if Ings would be interested in returning to Southampton, but if he is, it seems like the perfect transfer for everyone involved.

Why should Danny Ings re-join Southampton?

Despite being in his 30s, Ings would be a major coup for Southampton if they managed to get it over the line.

The forward is a proven Premier League player who has netted 70 times in over 200 games in the division.

But while he’s excelled in the top flight, he may have to consider his options if West Ham do want to move him on.

Many will think moving down to the Championship is a step back for the forward, but as he’s coming to the latter end of his career, it could be the most sensible thing to do.

Ings played some of his best football at Southampton, with the 2019/20 season a real standout campaign. That season, Ings averaged 2.4 shots per game, as he netted 22 times. The forward has a very low sense of gravity, which allows him to take players on, a trait he is very good at and this showed in that season, as he averaged 1.3 dribbles, as per WhoScored.com.

The 30-year-old was also key in other aspects of Southampton’s attack, as he averaged 16.9 passes per game, with 62.7% accurate and 0.9 key passes.

Obviously, at this stage, it is unclear if there is anything in this transfer, but if both parties are willing to do a deal, then Ings returning to Southampton could benefit him in the latter parts of his career. He would be guaranteed to play like he isn't at West Ham and, furthermore, would likely find his goalscoring boots back in the Championship with a club he's thrived at in the past.

Southampton would be adding a player who has played and proven himself before, and considering they need a new forward, there may not be many better options out there than Ings.