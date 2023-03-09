“A resurgence under Michael Carrick” – Fan pundit calls for Middlesbrough action over new contract

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Football League World’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt says she would like to see midfielder Jonny Howson offered a new one-year deal at The Riverside Stadium, with the view to moving into a coaching role with the club.

Howson joined Middlesbrough from Norwich back in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to make 266 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 34-year-old has featured in every Championship game this season for ‘Boro, helping them mount a push for promotion since the appointment of Michael Carrick as manager in October.

As things stand, Howson’s contract with the club is due to expire at the end of this season, although Carrick has recently confirmed the club are in talks with the midfielder about a new deal.

That is something that will seemingly please Dana, who says she would be keen to see the 34-year-old extend his stay with the club, with the view to a role in the coaching setup in the future.

Asked whether or not her side should not offer a new contract to Howson, the Middlesbrough fan told Football League World:

“I’d like to see ‘Boro offer Jonny Howson an additional year with the option to phase him into the coaching setup should that something that he himself is interested in.

“I’m not entirely sure whether Howson has taken his coaching badges yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he has.

“I think he would make a good coach, he’s somebody that I don’t really see going into management neccessarily.

“But he could be a coach that will offer a really good insight into the game and help younger players come through and to adapt their mentality to be able to effectively deal with the cut and thrust of professional football.

“As it is now, Howson’s playing really really well, he has had a resurgence under Michael Carrick, whereas earlier this season I do think he was part of a little issue in midfield, we were getting overrun and it was a bit problematic.

“But as is always the case with Howson he does seem to rise again and he’s playing really so I would like to see him given another year.”

The Verdict

It does feel as though a new contract for Howson would be a sensible decision for Middlesbrough to make.

The fact he has played in every league game for the club so far this season shows just he important he still is to them, meaning he may not be someone they want to lose.

Indeed, the experience he has will certainly help the younger players around the squad, and with that in mind the switch to a coaching role would make sense as well.

Given Howson may well be keen to continue playing at this level with a club he knows so well, you do get the feeling that all parties ought to be looking to get this deal signed sooner rather than later.