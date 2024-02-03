Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto scored the winning goal in their recent victory, boosting their chances of promotion.

Gnonto's lack of game time could have led to his departure, but the club retained him and hope he can help them return to the Premier League.

If Gnonto becomes a more regular feature, his dangerous ability could help guide Leeds United back to the top flight.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has fallen out of favour at the Whites this season, having made just two starts in the Championship during the current campaign.

However, the Italian international was given a rare starting XI opportunity on Friday night and scored the only goal of the game as the Whites defeated Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate.

This victory for Daniel Farke's side puts them well and truly in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot and could help the Yorkshire outfit pip Southampton and Ipswich Town to second place.

Wilfried Gnonto Championship stats, according to FotMob Appearances 22 Starts 8 Goals 2 Assists 1

If Gnonto continue this vein of form, the Whites will be grateful that they retained his services during the January transfer window amid interest from West Ham, as cited by journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X.

Given Gnonto's lack of game time, it would not have been a surprise to see him depart Elland Road, but the Leeds will now hope that he can help fire them to an immediate Premier League return.

Leeds fan pundit offers insight as Gnonto stays at Elland Road

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Whites fan Kris Smith shared his verdict on the Italian.

He said: "It's not really a shock to me as it's quite clear that the chaos that ensued in August with Gnonto largely came from his agent giving him poor advice, given how little of it has come since that window shut.

"If you look at the Italian's body language this season, since the summer, he's actually been really impressive, how he's acted behind the scenes when he's on the bench, he definitely wants to make things work here, which will be a relief for Daniel Farke, knowing that that's behind him.

"Links were always going to come in January, after what happened, but the club were obviously going to be in a better position for it, and they were able to fend all that off and just keep him here.

"Hopefully that means that we're going to be able to tier him down to a new deal soon too.

"As for the summer, it's hard to really predict what's going to happen with Gnonto, because it likely hinges on what division we're going to be in.

"If we're in the Premier League, just ignore selling him because he'll stay here or want to be here, but if we're not promoted, then a lot of people would look at him as the first person that we could sell to raise funds and balance the books."

Gnonto could help Whites earn promotion

Following his match-winning performance at Ashton Gate on Friday night, if Gnonto becomes a more regular feature for Farke's side, he could be like a new signing for the Whites.

Having only made one start prior to the 1-0 win over the Robins, the former FC Zurich man has experienced a lack of game-time so far this campaign, but his performance in the West Country could see him playing football on a much more regular basis.

During the 2022/23 Premier League season, Gnonto bagged two goals and four assists, which demonstrates his dangerous ability, so if he starts more regularly for the Whites he could help guide them back to the top flight.