“A reliance on Iliman Ndiaye…” – What is Sheffield United’s main weakness? The verdict

Middlesbrough were starting to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots with their winning run of form, so Sheffield United‘s 1-0 success over Watford on Saturday will have been a welcome relief for Blades supporters.

Boro had won five on the spin before this weekend’s fixtures, with one of those at Bramall Lane against United a few weeks back, but the Teessiders’ loss against West Brom, coupled with Sheffield United’s one-goal victory against the Hornets, saw the points gap stretch to seven.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side also have a game in-hand over Boro, but they have a tough set of fixtures in the month of March that could make or break their season.

The Blades haven’t slipped up too much at all this season and are still the favourites to be one of the two teams that go up to the Premier League automatically, but what are the weaknesses within their team as they push for their return to the top flight of English football? The FLW team have issued their verdict…

Alfie Burns

It’s tough to say really as they are such a well-oiled outfit.

Everyone knows there role and you get to a point where, minus a couple, everyone is as important as anyone else.

If you pushed me for a couple of positions, I’d probably say the quality of their goalkeeper.

Wes Foderingham has been great for them over the course of the last 18 months, yet heading to the Premier League he’s probably someone they will consider upgrading.

Jack Robinson at left centre-back is another.

When you consider how good Jack O’Connell was for them last time they won promotion to the Premier League, he’s not at that level.

Rhys Norrington-Davies would be playing his position, though, if he was fit. Whilst he’s not at O’Connell’s former level, he’s still a good player.

Beyond that it’s probably the depth of proper cover for McBurnie and Ndiaye in attack and a natural deep lying playmaker to cover Oliver Norwood.

There’s not actually much you’d change unless you absolutely had to, though.

Chris Gallagher

There aren’t many weaknesses, that’s for sure!

However, if pushed on one I would say there is a reliance on Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international offers that extra bit of quality in the final third and has pace and ability to beat the opposition, which can help unlock a deep defence or provide more threat on a counter.

When he isn’t in the side they can look a bit predictable and you only have to look at the stats, with ten goals and seven assists, to see how good a player Ndiaye is, as that’s six more goal contributions than anyone else in the squad.

It’s clear Ndiaye is destined to play in the Premier League and if they go up you would imagine the Blades will want to add another dynamic attacker to help him out.

Ben Wignall

Whilst not an on-field weakness, I’d probably say that United do not have enough players in certain positions who have the scope to improve much further.

There’s a lot of experience in that team with John Egan, John Fleck, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood amongst others, but you’d say only Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie, Jayden Bogle and Anel Ahmedhodzic hold major value.

It does feel like an ageing side on that part, but from an on-pitch perspective perhaps they lack something at the back, as they have showed in defeats to Middlesbrough and Millwall recently.

Jack Robinson has been solid in the back three but he’s not someone you’d have starting regularly in the Premier League should they get there, whilst questions would have to be asked of the likes of Wes Foderingham and Fleck if promotion was achieved.