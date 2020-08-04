‘A recipe for success’ – Swansea City eyeing transfer swoop for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to Wales Online (via Teesside Live).

Ayala has been a free-agent after he opted not to sign a new deal with Boro, which brought an end to a six-year spell with the club, after signing back in 2014.

The Spaniard made 25 appearances for Middlesbrough in the 2019/20 season, as they struggled throughout this year’s league campaign.

Boro eventually finished 17th in the Championship table, as they found much-needed positive results towards the end of the season under the management of Neil Warnock.

Whereas Swansea City finished sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on an impressive league campaign, which ended in frustration as they were beaten over two legs by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

But would Ayala be a good addition to the Swansea City team ahead of next season?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

What a signing this’d be.

With Mike Van Der Hoorn’s future at Swansea City still up in the air, and with it likely he will depart it makes sense to bring an element of experience to the backline.

The Swans will have Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango fighting for the centre-back berths going into next season, and adding someone of the experience of Ayala would be a great idea.

The Spaniard is a commanding leader in defence, strong in the tackle and is a real aerial threat in both boxes, so to get him on a free transfer would be great business by the south Wales side.

I do expect considerable interest from elsewhere mind, and think the Swans may have a battle on their hands to lure him to the Liberty Stadium.

Alfie Burns:

We saw in the play-off semi-finals that Swansea’s option at the heart of defence need a little bit of work if they are to take that next step in the Championship.

Brentford ripped through them far too easily in the second-leg of that tie and a player of Ayala’s stature could be a good addition for 2020/21.

He’s not the player he once was, admittedly, but he needed a fresh start away from Middlesbrough and Ayala could actually thrive in that vibrant Swansea side.

He’d have to step up and lead from the back, but he’s capable of doing just that.

Getting him in and pairing him with some of the promising youngsters Swansea have could be a recipe for success.

George Harbey:

I think that Ayala would be a shrewd addition for Swansea.

He is an experienced defender who has been one of the best centre-backs in the division over recent years, and I think the Swans could really do with his experience and knowledge of the Championship going forward.

Swansea may well have to enter the market for a new centre-half this summer, as Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango are both likely to attract interest from higher-level teams given the performances they have produced this season, but Ayala’s experience could be beneficial for them if they stay in South Wales.

On a free transfer, though, Ayala would certainly be worth a punt despite being a lot older than the aforementioned pair.