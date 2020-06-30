‘A recipe for disaster’, ‘Ludicrous’ – Many QPR fans frustrated by starting XI for Fulham clash

Mark Warburton has named his QPR starting XI for the west London derby against Fulham this evening, which appears to have left many R’s fans frustrated.

Warburton’s men have suffered defeat against relegation-threatened sides in both of their games since the Championship restart and will be determined to get back to winning ways against Fulham.

The Cottagers are in a rough spell themselves, having been hammered 3-0 by Leeds United on Saturday, and are missing star striker Aleksander Mitrovic due to a suspension.

The QPR boss has opted for what looks like a 5-2-3 for the visit of Fulham, with 22-year-old Osman Kakay at centre-back alongside Geoff Cameron and Yoann Barbet.

Todd Kane is in for Angel Rangel at right-back, while Luke Amos returns to the midfield alongside Dominic Ball.

West Ham United loanee Jordan Hugill lines up alongside Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze in what looks to be a front three, though it is unclear whether the latter pair are playing out wide or Eze is in the number 10 role.

QPR are in danger of being dragged into the relegation battle as they’re currently just eight points above the drop zone with seven games remaining.

The starting XI for the Fulham clash doesn’t seem to have filled R’s fans with much confidence, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

No words. What on earth is that for a starting eleven pic.twitter.com/xWgSbaS5J4 — Louis (@LouisMoir99) June 30, 2020

I’m sorry but that is a recipe for disaster. But Todd Kane, seriously? — Lukas Ross 🇬🇧🇳🇴🇮🇪 (@_mr_qpr_) June 30, 2020

What in the heavens — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) June 30, 2020

Ludicrous — MTL10 (@MTL102) June 30, 2020

My head hurts 🥴 — Harry Collins (@HarryRJC) June 30, 2020

Gotta be a joke surely https://t.co/5KtORl79cG — Jayden Baker (@realjaydenbaker) June 30, 2020