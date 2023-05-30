This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are one of the clubs interested in Graham Potter, according to Mail Online.

The Foxes are heading back to the Championship after being relegated on the final day of the Premier League season and have been linked with the 48-year-old as a potential replacement for Dean Smith.

Leicester City keen on Graham Potter

Our FLW writers share their verdicts on the links between Leicester and Potter...

Declan Harte

Potter’s stint at Chelsea was obviously a disaster but the mitigating circumstances of the behind the scenes mess at Stamford Bridge does lessen the impact of that.

Elsewhere, Potter was excellent at Brighton and Swansea, implementing an aggressive, and impressive style of play that any fanbase would enjoy seeing their side play.

However, the Foxes have now dipped into the Championship and Potter may not fancy taking the step down to the second tier.

If Leicester had remained in the Premier League then they would be a great fit for the Englishman, but it is likely that Potter will now hold out for a top flight role in his next managerial post.

Ned Holmes

Graham Potter would be a fantastic appointment for Leicester City but I can't see him taking a Championship job.

A rebuild is needed at the King Power Stadium after their relegation and with key players now expected to depart.

Potter would be an ideal candidate to lead that rebuild but he will surely wait it out for another chance at Premier League level.

Though his reputation has taken a hit after his failed spell at Chelsea, it surely remains high enough to leave him well-placed when heads begin to roll in the top flight next season.

There's nothing wrong with Leicester having a bit of ambition but Potter is likely to be out of reach.

Adam Jones

Although he failed at Chelsea, he probably did a good enough job at Brighton to earn another Premier League job.

With this in mind, Leicester would do really well to bring him in, although the potential opportunity to rebuild a squad would surely be appealing for the ex-Swansea City manager.

Already operating in the Championship before, he may not be against taking the step back down so this is certainly a realistic appointment despite previously joining Chelsea.

His CV suggests that he would be an excellent appointment and having experienced what life is like in the second tier previously, it shouldn't take him too long to adapt.

Also being born in the Midlands, this is a move that could work out just as well for Potter as it does for the Foxes.