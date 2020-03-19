‘A really useful signing’ – Swansea City plot move to sign 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City look like they are going to go head-to-head with South Wales rivals Cardiff City with both clubs considering moves for former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock following a decent loan spell at Huddersfield Town, it is reported by Football Insider.

The 22-year-old who has played for England at every level from U16 to U20, joined the Terriers on transfer deadline day in January from Portuguese giants Benfica after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at West Brom.

So would Willock be a good addition for the Swans and is he actually needed?

George Harbey

“Willock could turn out to be a really useful signing for Swansea, especially if their key players depart the Liberty Stadium in the summer after impressive campaigns thus far.

“It will be really hard to keep hold of Andre Ayew after an excellent campaign to date, especially if the Swans don’t make the top-six, and you would also expect Conor Gallagher to move onto bigger and better things once his loan spell in Wales expires.

“Willock is a fast, creative player who has an eye for goal, and the fact he can play anywhere across the midfield three makes him a really exciting option and one that Steve Cooper would enjoy working with.

“The Swans play an attractive brand of football, and it’s one that would suit the playmaker down to a tee given his qualities with the ball at his feet.”

Dean Cooke

“Willock would be a player that would fit Swansea’s style under Steve Cooper brilliantly, and could really use it as a turning point in a career that has somewhat stagnated in the last season.

“The youngster still has time to develop and Cooper has a great track record when it comes to working with the youth and making sure that they go onto achieve the level that they’re capable of playing at.

“It would mean that he’d be able to play regularly unlike at West Brom and that consistency as well as style of play at Swansea could see him come to the fore and start showcasing the talent he has on a more regular basis.

“It would be a good and smart move for both the club and the player especially if the 22-year-old is determined to get his career back on track.”

Jacob Potter

“I’m not convinced they need another winger in their side.

“Willock is a player with a bright future ahead of him, but he wouldn’t be getting the game time he needs to further his development in senior football.

“He’s only made three league starts for Huddersfield Town this season, and Swansea are in a better position than the Terriers this season, so it certainly seems hard to believe that Willock would get into their starting XI this term.

“The likes of Nathan Dyer, Andre Ayew and Aldo Kalulu are likely to be just some of the players that would be ahead of Willock in the pecking order in Potter’s plans for the future.

“Therefore, it would be a wasted move for both parties involved if this deal was to go ahead.”