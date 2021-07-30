‘A really useful option’ – Huddersfield Town open talks with ex-Sheff Wed player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Huddersfield Town have opened talks to sign defender Tom Lees on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, making 274 appearances for the Owls during a seven-year stay at Hillsborough.

Lees, who featured 38 times in the Championship last season as the Owls were relegated, is now in talks to sign for Huddersfield on a free transfer.

The Terriers are looking to add an experienced head to their defensive ranks, having already brought in Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill this summer.

Here, we discuss this new potential arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium…

Alfie Burns

Huddersfield have some decent options at centre-back heading into the new season, but I can understand why Carlos Corberan maybe wants more.

Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr will compete for the left side, Matty Pearson and Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the right, with Romoney Crichlow expected to go out on loan.

Four centre-backs is adequate for most Championship sides, but the fact Huddersfield had so many injuries last year, Corberan wanting another body is hardly a surprise.

Lees will combat the loss of Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman and Tommy Elphick in terms of experience, with the former Wednesday favourite potentially arriving with a point to prove too.

His career at Hillsborough drifted badly, but at his best, he’s a really useful option in the Championship.

As Huddersfield look to pad out their squad without pushing the boat out in terms of finances, a move for someone like Lees begins to make more and more sense.

Ben Wignall

With Carlos Corberan favouring a three centre-back system towards the end of last season, depth was always going to be required in that area if the Spaniard is going to persist with that kind of setup.

Right now the Terriers have five centre-backs, and that includes younger, less experienced players in Romoney Crichlow and Rarmani Edmonds-Green, so the need for more Championship experience at the back is a given.

And in Lees you will not find a more experienced defender for this level that is currently a free agent, having played 249 games for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship and despite the club being relegated last season, he never let the Owls down.

Lees being 30 years old shouldn’t be an issue as he will have plenty of legs around him – Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill should be able to compliment him well if they play as part of a back three and Lees can provide some real leadership and perhaps be a good mentor to the youngster.

Providing wages aren’t an issue, which they really shouldn’t be, then Lees would be a smart addition to Huddersfield’s ranks.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Huddersfield Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What the score did Huddersfield record the last time they played a competitive match at The John Smith's Stadium? 1-1 draw 2-0 win 3-1 defeat 1-0 win

Chris Thorpe

Lees would be a fantastic signing for Huddersfield and would undoubtedly go a long way towards tightening up their backline.

He has played north of 370 games at Championship level and knows he division like the back of his hand after taking in spells with Wednesday and Leeds.

I think they will be able to get this deal over the line because he has spent almost all of his career in Yorkshire and what’s more he is a player they need.

He brings experience to what is a pretty young defence aside from Naby Sarr and Matty Pearson and I could certainly see him being a regular starter.

This would definitely be a shrewd piece of business from Carlos Corberan and co.