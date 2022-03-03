“A really tough one to call” – QPR fan pundit delivers verdict on promotion chances

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie Wise is uncertain about the club’s promotion hopes for this season.

Mark Warburton’s side looked to be in a good position to challenge for the automatic promotion places only a few weeks ago.

But a run that has seen them win only two of their previous nine league games has seen those hopes greatly diminish.

The Hoops are still fifth in the Championship table with 12 games to go, but their form has seen them fall five points behind the top two places having played three games more than Bournemouth, who are second.

Wise believes QPR will need to turn things around quickly, otherwise Warburton’s side risk falling out of the play-off places.

Wise cited multiple clubs who are in all in a much better place in recent weeks who could have the momentum to overturn the lead QPR currently have on the chasing pack.

However, Wise also believes that there is still enough time left to right the ship and secure a play-off place, but that the team needs to react quickly.

“It’s going to be a really tough one to call,” Wise told Football League World.

“You can take it two ways: simply if things carry on the way as they are, QPR carry on with this really dire run of form of just two wins from nine games, the simple answer is no.

“The teams below us are really closing in on us.

“Middlesbrough, Luton, Sheffield United, they’re all in a rich vein of form. They’re getting that momentum now coming into the business end of the season.

“QPR are simply not playing well and they’ve not played well for quite a while now.

“So it’s starting to worry me. I think these next couple of games are really going to determine the end of our season.

“Are we going to reignite some of the football and some of the results we’ve been getting previously in the season?

“If so, then we’ve got a chance, but something is going to have to change quickly. And if it doesn’t, then I think it could be a really disappointing end to the season for QPR.”

Next up for QPR is the visit of Cardiff City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on March 5.

Victory could see Rangers climb as high as third in the table, but defeat could also see them slip outside the play-off places.

The Verdict

This weekend’s clash with Cardiff is a must win for Warburton’s side.

Falling out of the play-off places would be an indictment to how poor the team have been in recent weeks.

Their collapse in form has gone a little under the radar due to West Brom’s miserable run, but QPR really do need to start picking up results.

Cardiff will be coming into the game in decent form themselves and off the back of good news with Steve Morison’s contract extension, which will make this a tricky tie to maneuver.