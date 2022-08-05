“A really tough game” – Sheffield United fan pundit gives score prediction ahead of Millwall clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United play their first home game this weekend as they take on Millwall.

After a defeat on their opening day of the season after losing 1-0 against newly relegated Watford, Paul Heckingbottom will be keen for his side to bounce back and get some points on the board.

This will no doubt be a tough test against Millwall who started the season well with a 2-0 victory against Stoke and now sit at the top of the table as it stands.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his prediction for the weekend’s game: “I believe it will be a really tough game against Millwall.

“They’re a strong side and will set up to be difficult to break down and tough to beat.

“They’re also currently top of the table after beating Stoke 2-0 at home in the first game.

“We weren’t great against Watford and didn’t show enough going forward despite the talent on show.

“I can see this being a low scoring affair and ending in a 0-0 draw.”

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Sheffield United facts?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were founded over 150 years ago Real Fake

The Verdict:

This is a really hard one to call. United are going to be at Bramall Lane which is an intimidating place to visit and with another new signing in the door this week, they will no doubt be feeling some positivity.

However, Millwall will be keen to carry on the momentum after going top of the league early on in the season and they have made some really positive signings this summer too.

This feels like a game that could go either way depending how the teams come out on the day. However, it certainly looks as though it could be a tight affair.