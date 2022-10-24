“A really talented player” – Ben Garner speaks out over form of 22-year-old at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have turned their season around and after a shaky start, they are now closing in on a spot in the play-off places.

Many of the club’s supporters were unhappy with the slow start to the new League One season but the Addicks have steadily grown in confidence and the results have begun to arrive at the Valley.

It means that, after a string of three wins in a row, they are now seventh and are only two points off climbing into the play-offs.

Ben Garner then is working wonders with the side but one player who has come in for high praise after the weekend is Steven Sessegnon, with the boss telling the club’s official website he is a ‘really talented player.’

Sessegnon is only with the third tier outfit on loan, having joined on a short-term basis from Fulham. In the last campaign, with the Cottagers flying and not having any need to use the full-back, he was shipped out on a loan to Plymouth.

He featured in ten games for the Pilgrims in the league – six of which were starts – but couldn’t quite help them into the top six. Now, he has been given the chance to have a full season’s go in League One with his parent club now in the Premier League.

He’s already played in nine games for the Addicks and has managed more starts with the club than he did during his entire loan with Plymouth – and he keeps getting better and better with regular football. Ben Garner certainly thinks so too, as he claimed he has ‘improved’ in what he can do and is a ‘talented player.’

Speaking about the full-back then, he said: “Sess has come in and really brought into the football side but also the sports science side. For example, his strength has really improved in what he can do and that will play a key part in keeping him fit and having him more robust and available for more games.

“I really like his character, he’s an energiser, Sess, he’s always positive, he’s always around people in the group. He’s a really talented player and I think there is a lot more to come from him with more games and more time on the pitch.”

The Verdict

Steven Sessegnon could, arguably, play at a higher level than League One and with regular football, he is beginning to prove that at Charlton.

He has been extremely bright for the Addicks this season under Ben Garner and with the manager giving him frequent football, it is allowing him to thrive and realise some of the talent that many believe he has. He’s still only 22-years-old as well and has plenty of time to get even better as the seasons go on.

He will likely be a key member of the team for Charlton if he keeps up his level of performance so far this campaign and especially if the team keeps winning with him in it. The goal is the play-offs for the League One club and Sessegnon will certainly be hoping he can get them there, as will the rest of the squad.

If he can, then you wouldn’t be surprised to see Charlton trying to tie him down to a more permanent deal at the end of the season.