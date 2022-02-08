‘A really special player’ – Leicester City weighing up transfer move for Bristol City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Bristol City starlet Alex Scott.

Scott, 18, is contracted to the club until 2025, but The Robins are bracing themselves for a bidding war over the midfielder this Summer.

Here, our FLW writers have their say on whether Scott would be a good signing for the Foxes…

Ned Holmes

Whoever is lucky enough to prize Alex Scott away from Bristol City will have a really special player on their hands.

The 18-year-old’s rise this season from fringe player to one of the first names on the team sheet has been remarkable – not least because of the versatility that he’s shown.

Scott has excelled as a right wing-back, attacking midfielder, and in a deeper holding role, with his performances so impressive and future so bright that the usually unromantic Nigel Pearson has tipped him to play for England.

Leicester already have some fantastic creative players but signing Scott could make a lot of sense, allowing them to cash in on the likes of James Maddison or Harvey Barnes and reinvest that money back into other parts of the squad.

It’s just a matter of time before he’s a Premier League player, in my eyes, so it might be a smart move for the Foxes to try and land him this summer to avoid big club competition.

Billy Mulley

Alex Scott has all the necessary attributes to shine in the Premier League one day and his story to get to the first team stage at Bristol City at just 18 years of age is quite an extraordinary one.

It is not a token gesture that Scott is seeing lots of minutes this season, instead, he is proving to be an extremely influential part of the squad who is growing in influence and importance.

Scott’s ability to drive forward in possession and comment defenders, combined with the creativity he possesses, make for an extremely exciting prospect who can light up England’s top division in years to come.

The young midfielder plays with maturity beyond his years, whilst he has been deployed as central midfielder, number 10, winger and a forward already this season, showing a versatile side to his game.

Scott has all the tools to be a huge success and Leicester City would be an ideal destination for him.

They are a club that place a huge emphasis on the Football League and see the gems that come from the lower divisions as a tool to combat the dominance of the richer clubs.

Charlie Gregory

Alex Scott is a talented player, of that there is no question. He has really burst onto the scene this year and looks the real deal for Bristol City, so it’s no surprise there are bigger clubs ready to swoop.

Leicester would be a good move, so long as he gets the gametime he needs. Considering the level of talent at the King Power Stadium right now though, first-team action is not a guarantee if he was to move.

Whilst it could be a good investment for the Foxes then in terms of them adding a player with the potential to be really good in the future and Scott himself joining a bigger side, could it hinder his development if he joins and just sits on the bench?

There is every chance that could happen. In terms of the deal on Leicester’s part though, I feel it would be very good because they would be snapping up a player who looks like he could be a special talent.