‘A really smart piece of business’ – Middlesbrough weigh up move for six-goal EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among the clubs interest in a move for Joshua Kayode, according to Football Insider.

The Rotherham United starlet has just one year remaining on his contract at the club and faces an uncertain future with numerous clubs said to be keen.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Carlisle United and has scored six goals this term leading to interest from Cardiff City, Brentford and Bournemouth who are said to be weighing up a move for the 20-year-old.

Neil Warnock is determined to strengthen his attacking options this summer, but would he be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter This could be a shrewd signing for the future. Kayode is still an unproven talent in the EFL, but he has caught the eye with some strong performances for Carlisle United whilst on loan from Rotherham this season. I’m not sure he’d be a regular starter for Middlesbrough straight away, but he’s still a raw talent at the age of 20, and there’s plenty of time for him to develop as a player. If he can kick on and build on a strong start to life in senior football, then Middlesbrough could have an excellent player on their hands if they signed him in the summer.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Middlesbrough midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Boro fan?

1 of 20 When did Jonny Howson join Middlesbrough? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Phil Spencer This could be a really smart piece of business by Middlesbrough. Josh Kayode may not have established himself with Rotherham United but he has shown glimpses of what he has to offer with Carlisle United. Six goals so far this term is a decent tally for the 20-year-old who certainly has his best years ahead of him. Neil Warnock is looking for players who can improve over the coming years and Kayode could certainly fit the bill in that sense. Given that he has just a year left on his deal it could prove to be a really shrewd move as Middlesbrough look to build for the future. Ned Holmes They certainly need more options up top but I don’t think this should be top of their list of priorities.Boro need to sign some strikers that can have a decisive impact in the 2021/22 season and though the 20-year-old has clearly got a bright future, he’s not that just yet. There’s a lot to like about him and I’d be surprised if remains with Carlisle beyond the summer, so landing him could be a smart bit of business for the North East club but they will have to be patient. He’s not ready to thrive in the Championship just yet and finding forwards that are is more important in the upcoming window. That said, it’s a move that could pay dividends in years to come.