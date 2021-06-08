‘A really smart piece of business’ – Ipswich Town plot move for Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are said to be plotting a move for Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher, according to reports from TWTD.

The young goalkeeper is one of the top prospects at Anfield right now but is being lined up for a loan switch in order to give him more regular first team football as he looks to continue his development.

It’s claimed that clubs in the Championship are also keen on a move for the 22-year-old, but Paul Cook is hoping that he can lure him to Portman Road ahead of the new season.

There’s no doubt that Kelleher is a real talent, but what he be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall

It’s never a bad idea to take a young goalkeeper on loan from the Premier League if you’re a Football League club – just look at the England squad right now and Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson have all spent time in the EFL.

And Ipswich could probably do with a new goalkeeper next season – Czech stopper Tomas Holy split opinion with supporters despite finishing second in the Player of the Year award voting and Paul Cook may want to either replace him or find some competition.

Kelleher has little in the way of senior experience at Liverpool, having made just nine appearances in the last three years, but he’s widely considered to be the second in command to Alisson now and ahead of the more experienced Adrian in the pecking order.

Jurgen Klopp would surely rather the Irishman go and taste some regular senior football though rather than making Kelleher sit on the bench for another season – he will be 23 years old in November and a full season under his belt in the Football League could see him come on leaps and bounds.

It would be a good signing for Ipswich if they were able to pull it off and to some fans they’ll see it as a position that needs addressing.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a really smart bit of business. Ipswich only have to look at how the likes of Alex Palmer fared at Lincoln City in 2020/21 to show them just how well the signing of a keeper on loan from a Premier League club can work out. They’ve got some fairly reliable options in Tomas Holy and David Cornell but adding a young and hungry shot-stopper like Caoimhin Kelleher is a risk worth taking. The 22-year-old will no doubt be keen to prove himself in what will be his first taste of senior football away from Liverpool. Ipswich should look to make sure they’re the beneficiaries of the young keeper trying to show Jurgen Klopp and co. that he’s good enough. Toby Wilding I do think this would be a good signing for Ipswich, but there are elements of it that I’d be wary of. It appears as though the Tractor Boys are looking to offload two senior goalkeepers this summer, with the club seemingly willing to sell Tomas Holy and David Cornell, so it will be vital for them to add options between the posts. Kelleher is someone who would obviously fill that role, and he has shown potential during his rare outings for Liverpool that suggests he is a capable ‘keeper, but the fact that he has yet to play first-team football week in week out means there would be some risk attached to this in terms of the pressure of being a number one that the 22-year-old would be dealing with for the first time in his career. Indeed, given the links suggest this would be a loan move, you imagine Liverpool would expect Kelleher to be a number one if he is to move to Ipswich, so this would only solve the Tractor Boys’ problem of having to find a new number one for a single season before the Irishman returns to Anfield next summer, meaning they would find themselves back at square one in that respect this time next year, if this is the route that they choose to go down.