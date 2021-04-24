‘A really smart piece of business’ – Barnsley eyeing up 15-goal attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are interested in signing Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes when the transfer window reopens this summer, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

Mendes Gomes has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Shrimps this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists to help Morecambe mount a push for promotion from League Two.

Now, those contributions have seen the 22-year-old attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, and we understand that Championship play-off contenders Barnsley are one of a number of clubs – along with the likes of Cardiff, Huddersfield and Sunderland – who are keen on Mendes Gomes.

But would the Morecambe winger be a good signing for Barnsley? And is he a player they need to bring to Oakwell?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writes, and here is a look at what they had to say.

George Harbey

This does strike me as a typical Barnsley signing.

They have plenty of attacking talent at the club who have all thrived in Valerien Ismael’s high-intensity, attacking system this term.

Mendes Gomes is a tricky attacker who has enjoyed a really fruitful campaign. It has been his best season in professional football so far, and he will look to build on that next season.

I think Barnsley is the right move for him, for sure. Regular game time may not be guaranteed, but Ismael is a good manager who looks after his squad well.

Phil Spencer

This could be a really smart piece of business for Barnsley.

The Tykes have built something of a reputation for attracting technically gifted players from the EFL and giving them a platform to thrive.

I can certainly see Mendes Gomes doing just that.

15 goals in League Two for Morecambe is pretty impressive and while it’s a big step up to the Championship I think that he could thrive within the right team.

Barnsley could be that team, and while he might not be a target if they secure promotion, I think that he’s a player worth pursuing.

George Dagless

He’s very much worth a look.

He’s a good young player that has shown real quality this season for Morecambe in Sky Bet League Two.

15 goals is nothing to be sniffed at and he’s helped keep Morecambe firmly in contention for promotion right up until the end of the season, and I’m sure he could be pivotal in them completing the job in the final weeks of the year.

He looks capable of rising up through the leagues and he’s the sort of signing Barnsley make and get the best out of so it could be worthwhile.