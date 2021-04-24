‘A really smart move’ – Cardiff in the hunt for in-demand 15-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are facing a vital summer transfer window where they will need to make the right sort of additions to their squad to give Mick McCarthy the best chance of taking them up.

The Bluebirds will already have been starting to turn their attentions towards improving the squad in key areas ahead of next term. McCarthy will already have had the chance to assess the options he has available to him and identified the areas that he needs to address if they are to build on some of the improvements made since he took over.

One player who has already emerged on Cardiff’s radar ahead of the summer is Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes, with the Bluebirds believed by Football League World to be holding an interest in bringing him to the club.

That comes after the forward he has enjoyed an excellent season in League Two this term with Morecambe, and he has managed to score 15 goals and provide four assists in the league so far this term. That has seen him attract the attensions of a lot of clubs ahead of the summer, including Cardiff.

Toby Wilding

With Cardiff interested in Mendes Gomes, we have asked our FLW writers whether they feel the forward would be the right signing for them to make…

I think this is an interesting one to consider for Cardiff City.

When you look at their current squad, it does seem as though there could be a number of attacking midfielders moving on from the Welsh capital this summer, when either their contracts or loans expire.

With that in mind, it does seem as though they will need to strengthen in that position, and Mendes Gomes’ record this season means he does seem to be an option worth looking into, not least because he ought to be affordable for the Bluebirds.

However, it would be a big step up for Mendes Gomes to make from League Two to the Championship, meaning I do think Cardiff would have to supplement this with other signings who may be able to make an impact, if the 22-year-old takes some time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Cardiff City quiz: Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does the Cardiff City Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than Ashton Gate? Higher Lower

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart move from the Bluebirds.

Mick McCarthy has got a relatively strong squad but if they’re missing anything it’s a bit of flair, particularly given the pragmatic style of football that Cardiff play.

Mendes Gomes has been really impressive this season and has made the step from being just an exciting attacker, to one that’s scoring goals and winning games.

There’s a lot of interest in him, so if Cardiff can sign him it would be a great bit of business.

George Dagless

Makes perfect sense.

Obviously, Cardiff have the likes of Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo in those wide roles at the moment but neither are guaranteed to be at the club next season and so there is every chance that Cardiff are going to need to add more depth in those positions.

The financial climate means that clubs are going to perhaps dip into the lower leagues in the EFL even more than normal and I certainly think, with that in mind, Carlos Mendes Gomes is worth a look for not just Cardiff but several sides.