‘A really shrewd move’ – Birmingham City make transfer breakthrough regarding ex-Rangers starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series

Birmingham City are closing in on a deal to sign Brian Kinnear, according to the Daily Record (16/06, 21:42).

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is looking for a new club after being released by Scottish giants Rangers at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract at Ibrox.

As a result, the Championship club took the stopper on trial towards the end of the last campaign and have seen enough to convince them to sign the player on a permanent contract.

Kinnear spent his youth with the Rangers’ academy side and enjoyed a brief loan spell with Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic last term where he made two appearances and kept two clean sheets.

So is Kinnear a good signing for Lee Bowyer’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Adam Jones

First of all, I just want to say how refreshing it is to see a young player like Kinnear get a permanent move to a club where he can finally settle down.

On a free transfer, this is a good deal and the goalkeeper is unlikely to be on high wages, so it’s a low risk signing that won’t cause much harm if it doesn’t work out. After being docked nine points for breaking financial fair play rules a couple of seasons ago, fans will welcome new additions like Kinnear.

In terms of him getting a chance, I can see him being treated as a long-term project by Birmingham City, with Neil Etheridge and Andres Prieto likely to be in competition for the number one jersey for the foreseeable future.

However, this is no bad thing and it’s great to see Lee Bowyer look to build for the future with the club struggling in a lower mid-table position in the Championship for the past few years.

This type of long-term planning could pay dividends for the Blues – but Birmingham fans shouldn’t expect to see Kinnear in the next year or two barring an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a signing that is being made with more of an eye to the future for Birmingham this summer, but there is no doubt that they will be getting a player into the club that does have real potential to be developed into someone who could be a key first-team player in future years.

Kinnear has already had the chance to make an impression with the Blues during a trial period and it seems as though they were impressed enough to now look to bring him in on a permanent basis. That shows that he will already have that trust from the coaching setup and makes it a sensible deal to make for both parties.

The 20-year-old would be highly unlikely to establish himself in Lee Bowyer’s side next season, but he might be able to challenge for a place on the bench and also for some game time in the cup competitions. Kinnear would benefit from time working alongside the likes of Neil Etheridge on the training ground at Birmingham.

These are the types of sensible pickups that might come back to have a major positive impact for the Blues in years to come and even if it does not work it would be a low-risk situation anyway. This is the type of move that Bowyer will be happy to make in the transfer market.

Ned Holmes

I haven’t praised Birmingham’s recruitment a huge amount in recent years but this looks like a really shrewd move.

Despite being released by Rangers, it seems as though Kinnear is highly rated – as his appearances for the Scotland U21s highlight – and at 20 could have a very bright future if given the time to develop.

With Neil Etheridge as the club’s number one, it seems the Scotsman will get that time and is likely to slot into the U23s team.

This isn’t a move that’s likely to impact how Lee Bowyer’s men fare next season but in many ways, that’s why I like it.

This is forward planning from the Blues and a move that could pay huge dividends in years to come.