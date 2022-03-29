“A really sensible target” – Luton Town eye summer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have been credited with an interest in Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The Hatters, along with Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest have all been named in the initial article, whilst the report states that there are other unnamed clubs also in pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Humphreys has featured regularly for the Belgian outfit this season, amassing 26 league appearances in the country’s top-flight.

Graduating through the youth system at Manchester City and representing England from U16 level right the way through to U19’s, Humphreys made two appearances for the English giants at first-team level, leaving the club in 2019.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton’s interest in Humphreys…

Billy Mulley

It is certainly an interesting one.

The four clubs who have been named as interested parties all have a chance of securing promotion to the Premier League next year, suggesting that these sides believe that Humphreys is someone who could make the step up if necessary.

The Hatters have some good defensive options as thing stand, with Kal Naismith, Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer particularly shining throughout this season, with Peter Kioso and Gabe Osho impressive when called upon, whilst captain Sonny Bradley has been missing for a while.

However, Humphreys’ age and experience thus far makes him an interesting possibility for the Hatters.

Luton do not possess the financial power of the other clubs mentioned, and perhaps will not be able to offer the promise of immediate first-team football upon arrival, however, they are a progressive side who continue to defy expectations.

Alfie Burns

Looking at how Luton’s options at centre-back have been depleted at times this season, the sensible thing to do would be to add depth.

However, it’s not just as simple as bringing in another body, it has to be a player that’s right for both the short-term and the long-term.

Someone like Humphreys, then, fits the picture.

Right now you look at the 23-year-old’s profile and think he’d be fine stepping into a good Championship squad and making an impact.

In addition to that, there’s also enough about Humphreys to make you believe he can develop and play at a higher level, which Luton hope to be competing at eventually.

It makes the former Man City starlet a really sensible target for Nathan Jones.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Having come through the Manchester City academy and made his senior debut for the club, Cameron Humphreys is clearly a player that possesses a lot of talent.

The English youth international has featured 23 times in Belgium’s top flight this campaign for Zulte Waregem, but given they are a side struggling at the bottom of the table, it’s time Humphrey’s moved on.

Despite their low standing, Humphreys has put in some good performances though, clearly, catching the eye of several championship clubs.

I think he has the potential to be a decent signing for Luton, but given he has never played at length in England, he will have to prove he is up to the physical challenge of a league like the Championship, or the Premier League if the Hatters are promoted via the play-offs.

On a free transfer, it is probably a risk worth taking.