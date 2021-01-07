‘A really sensible addition’ – Sheffield Wednesday lining up transfer deal for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking a loan deal for Cardiff City left back Greg Cunningham, per Football Insider.

The 29-year-old has made just five league appearances for the Bluebirds this season after suffering with a hamstring problem, but recently started in their 2-0 away defeat to Norwich City.

Joe Bennett seems to be Neil Harris’ first-choice on the left flank, and Cunningham could be allowed to leave providing that there is adequate cover in the form of youngster Joel Bagan or a replacement is found.

Wednesday meanwhile are not only trying to find a new manager to replace Tony Pulis, but are looking to strengthen their playing squad this month and left back is a priority position.

The likes of Liam Palmer and Joost van Aken have been filling in there recently so a natural solution is being sought out, with former Bristol City and Preston star Cunningham looking like the first-choice target.

Would Cunningham be a good fit for Wednesday and is he desperately needed at Hillsborough The team here at FLW take a look…

Sam Rourke

This makes a lot of sense to me.

Wednesday could do with bolstering their left-back department, and in Cunningham you’d be signing a no-nonsense defender who has bags of Championship experience.

The 29-year-old is struggling for game-time at the Cardiff City Stadium, and with his contract expiring in the summer a departure now looks inevitable.

The Owls need experienced heads who are going to give their all to the cause as they aim to avoid relegation to the third tier, and Cunningham for me is a really sensible addition.

He’s a sturdy defender, strong in the tackle – I suppose the only drawback is Cunningham’s attacking qualities, he’s more inclined to hold back in a more defensive position.

But, Wednesday need solidity and I see this as a good move all round.

George Harbey

I don’t think this would be a bad signing at all.

The Owls definitely need to bring in a left-back as they lack depth in that area of the pitch. Liam Palmer filled in there against Derby, but he’s naturally used to playing on the other side.

Cunningham has been there and done it in the Championship. He’s a solid performer who has been unlucky with injuries, and he will be eager to get back to his best if he moved to Wednesday.

He’s a good leader, too, which would be beneficial for Wednesday in what looks like it will be a tough end to the season for them.

It would be a solid addition.

Alfie Burns

I’ve got my issues with Wednesday signing players without a new manager, but that’s an opinion for a different question!

In terms of Cunningham, I like him. He’s a solid left-back with plenty of experience and a run without injury would make him a good signing for Wednesday.

It’s quite clear that the Owls need a left-back after losing and not replacing Morgan Fox in the summer, with Cunningham probably a standout option for what’s available.

An initial loan makes sense as we don’t know what division the Owls will be in next season, whilst that deal also puts Wednesday in contention to get in the 29-year-old’s ear about a potential permanent contract – all being well, of course.

In conclusion, it’s a deal I think a lot of fans will get behind.