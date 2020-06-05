‘A really nasty situation’ – Lyle Taylor and Charlton Athletic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor has certainly caught the headlines in the EFL this week.

The 30-year-old forward has revealed he is not going to play the rest of the Championship campaign for Lee Bowyer’s side as they battle to face the drop.

Taylor has admitted he does not want to get injured with a move away from the Valley set to materialise this summer, thus will sit out the remaining nine games of the season.

It’s a decision that has divided opinion across the footballing world, with many criticising his decision, whilst some more understanding of the predicament he is in.

The team here at Football League World have served up their views on the situation at hand…..

George Dagless

I’m quite torn on it.

Putting myself in the supporters’ shoes first, I think I would be annoyed that he’s not at least playing until the end of June and then downing tools – his contract does run until that point.

I could see where he is coming from given his age and career path so far, though, and it sounds like he is going to be getting a big move.

If I was Taylor, I’d probably play out my deal but I do understand where his concerns are coming from and, to be fair, he has forged this career and opportunity with the way he is, so I don’t think he should change his approach now.

I can understand his position, but I do get the aggrievances and it’s shame he couldn’t just play until the end of this month.

Ned Holmes

This is a difficult one and a really nasty situation.

I understand where Taylor is coming from in that he’s approaching the end of his contract, he’s had some injury issues this season and will be eyeing up a Premier League move this summer.

He’s 30 now and has spent the majority of his career in the lower leagues, he will feel this may be his only chance of playing in the top flight.

That said, you can’t get around the fact that he is letting his teammates, the manager, and the fans down.

Charlton are facing a relegation battle and Taylor is vital to them. He knows how important he is to this team and that his absence could end up being the difference between safety and relegation.

He’s let the Addicks down but if he secures a Premier League move this summer he will feel vindicated.

The 15-question Charlton Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's? Higher Lower

George Harbey

I think it’s a hugely disappointing decision and I expected better of him to be quite honest.

Taylor is quite a loud figure on social media and he always shows his passion for Charlton, for football, and for life in general, and I wouldn’t have expected him to just give up like he has done.

It’s a crushing blow for Charlton in their hopes of Championship, in my opinion. His goals have been so, so important for the club over the past couple of seasons for many different seasons, and the fact he’s still managed to score 11 goals this season despite having problems with injury speaks volumes.

I feel sorry for Lee Bowyer, above anything else. He has had to put up with so much since becoming manager of Charlton, and now his star player looks set to throw the towel in for the rest of the season.

Step up, Macauley Bonne.