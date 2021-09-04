Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘A really great signing’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to confirmation of latest transfer move

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Bristol Rovers supporters have reacted to confirmation from the club that they have managed to secure the signing of experienced midfielder Glen Whelan on a free transfer.

Whelan had been training with Bristol Rovers over the last few weeks as he aimed to build up his fitness and find a new potential home for the season.

The midfielder had been a free-agent since leaving Fleetwood Town at the end of last season, having been a key member of Joey Barton’s side in the third tier of English football making over 30 appearances for them.

At the age of 37, Whelan will be another player that Bristol Rovers have added to their squad to provide a lot of experience and know-how as they try and challenge for an immediate return back to League One this season.

The defensive midfielder will be tasked with providing protection in front of the back four and his international experience and quality that he has shown throughout his career could be invaluable to have around Barton’s squad.

Bristol Rovers confirmed the arrival of Whelan on a one-year deal on their official club website and many supporters were suggesting that it could be a wise move for them to have made.

Here, we take a look at some of the best fan reactions on social media…


Article title: 'A really great signing', 'Unreal' – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to confirmation of latest transfer move

