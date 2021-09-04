‘A really great signing’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to confirmation of latest transfer move

A number of Bristol Rovers supporters have reacted to confirmation from the club that they have managed to secure the signing of experienced midfielder Glen Whelan on a free transfer.

Whelan had been training with Bristol Rovers over the last few weeks as he aimed to build up his fitness and find a new potential home for the season.

The midfielder had been a free-agent since leaving Fleetwood Town at the end of last season, having been a key member of Joey Barton’s side in the third tier of English football making over 30 appearances for them.

At the age of 37, Whelan will be another player that Bristol Rovers have added to their squad to provide a lot of experience and know-how as they try and challenge for an immediate return back to League One this season.

The defensive midfielder will be tasked with providing protection in front of the back four and his international experience and quality that he has shown throughout his career could be invaluable to have around Barton’s squad.

Bristol Rovers confirmed the arrival of Whelan on a one-year deal on their official club website and many supporters were suggesting that it could be a wise move for them to have made.

Here, we take a look at some of the best fan reactions on social media…

A Really Great Signing! Welcome To Our Club Glenn! #UTG — PirateKid67 (@KidPirate67) September 4, 2021

Welcome Glen to the GAS — gb (@templar1883) September 4, 2021

My defensive midfielder! — Ben Darrell (@darrell_ben) September 4, 2021

Glenn whelan at gas 😍😍 — JJ (@JJKnighttt) September 4, 2021

Genuinely like this signing. Low risk, unreal levels of experience. Not one to pin our hopes on but could play an important role here for the season. Who knows, he might be the manager by Christmas. https://t.co/JSzXUQImm3 — Michael Willett (@1MichaelWillett) September 4, 2021

Glen Whelan taking the Gas up…😂😂 https://t.co/XV8JIdqocI — James (@jameslewis97) September 4, 2021

Whilst it’s a lot of older pros in the squad now – Hughes, Coutts, Pitman, L Clarke, Brown, and Whelan all on 1 year deals keeps things pretty low risk. We’ve been roped into 2+ year deals for these types of players too often in the past. https://t.co/UauuojKz0B — Max Alderson (@MaxAlder16) September 4, 2021