Leeds United are chasing the potential signing of Jayson Molumby this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Whites have set their sights on the West Brom midfielder as they look to build a side capable of earning Premier League promotion.

Molumby was a key figure for the Baggies last season as they earned a ninth place finish in the table.

But financial issues may force the club into selling some players in order to balance the books, which has caught the attention of Leeds.

Would Jayson Molumby be a good signing for Leeds United?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith would be happy to see the Yorkshire club sign the Ireland international.

He has highlighted the 23-year-old’s performances at this level, as well as his versatility in midfield, as two key assets that make him an attractive signing for the team.

“I think the more you look at Molumby from Leeds’ perspective, the more it makes sense in terms of what sort of player you’re getting and in the transfer market as well,” Smith told Football League World.

“Leeds will want to be getting a really energetic number eight that can do it at both ends of the pitch, chipping in with goals and assists, really robust in the tackle, off the ball.

“But more than that, West Brom probably need to sell to balance the books.

“Leeds might be able to get a really good value player that is proven to be a very good quality midfielder for the Championship.

“Looking at how well he’s done for a side that were pushing for the play-offs, I’d be more than happy to do that.”

Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping to challenge Leeds for a top two finish this campaign, but issues behind the scenes have complicated matters further at the Hawthorns going into the summer transfer window.

Would Jayson Molumby help Leeds United compete for Premier League promotion?

Molumby is a quality midfielder with a lot of potential to continue improving.

The 23-year-old cemented himself as a key figure at West Brom last season, and performed extremely well following the arrival of Corberan as manager.

Leeds would be a step-up for Molumby, and a move he would likely have a keen interest in.

Given West Brom may need to sell, this could be a very smart signing by Leeds as Molumby will only strengthen the side’s midfield options.