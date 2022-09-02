“A really good piece of business” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts as 29-cap international arrives on deadline day

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite a high number of signings this summer, Cardiff City haven’t got off to the best start to the season so far.

The Bluebirds have won just two games this season and their last victory came five matches ago.

What’s more, Cardiff have scored only four goals so far this season and if they are looking to have a more successful season, they will definitely need to start adding to that goal tally.

However, the South Wales outfit were able to complete the signing of Callum Robinson from West Brom yesterday, with the hopes that he will be able to help with their goal scoring difficulties.

Last season, the winger contributed eight goals in all competitions as well as nine assists for the Baggies.

We asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey for his thoughts on the new addition, and he’s all in on the Republic of Ireland international.

“Callum Robinson for a fee of £1.5million is a really good piece of business from Cardiff,” Ben said.

“Deadline days are very unpredictable days to head into a lot of the time.

“Clubs are trying to really look for scraps that are left and the ability to get a consistent Championship goalscorer and creator for club and country is a really good piece of business from Cardiff.

“It’s going to solve a lot of the goal scoring issues.

“Every striker Cardiff currently has hasn’t really had a full Championship season under their belt so to bring someone in with experience but still only be aged 27 is really going to fit the bill for Cardiff City and while at times it looked like worry they might not get the striker they were looking for, it seems that they’ve found it in Callum Robinson and a really good piece of business in the end.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ollie Tanner Arsenal Tottenham Lewes Bromley

The Verdict:

This is a good addition for Cardiff and on a reasonable transfer too.

Callum Robinson is a player with plenty of experience under his belt and he will be able to add to the Bluebirds’ options and support those players in the side who are still settling in to the league.

Cardiff undoubtedly needed a player that could help them at the top end of the pitch as they need more goals if they are to succeed and there is no doubt that the winger will be able to do that with both goals and assists.

You can imagine Robinson will get plenty of minutes as a Bluebird and if the team can find their rhythm, he could be a big part in them doing so.