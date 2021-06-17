‘A really good move for all involved’ – Liverpool man eyed for transfer agreement by Championship club: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan, a report from Lancs Live has revealed.

The 19-year-old Clarkson has so far made three first-team appearances for Liverpool, but has yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

Even so, Rovers are seemingly keen to build on the success of Harvey Elliott’s loan move from Anfield to Ewood Park last season, with the club said to be eyeing a potential temporary swoop for Clarkson for the 2021/22 campaign.

So would Clarkson be a good signing for Blackburn? And is he a player they need to bring to Ewood Park?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a rather useful signing for Rovers if they could make it happen.

Tony Mowbray’s side find themselves short on numbers in midfield now, following the departures of the likes of Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby, Stewart Downing and Tom Trybull at the end of last season.

You feel therefore, that they will need to add in that position, and an exciting young talent such as Clarkson, who will no doubt be determined to prove his abilities in senior football, could be a very useful option to fill that role.

Indeed, after the success of Harvey Elliott’s loan move last season, both clubs ought to be confident about a move such as this, and it would make sense for Clarkson to get a taste of playing first-team football week in week out sooner rather than later.

Did these 18 players make more or less than 100 Blackburn appearances?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? More Less

George Dagless

I think it could be a really good move for all involved.

Liverpool and Blackburn have struck up a decent relationship and that was certainly increased further by the wonderful performances Harvey Elliott put in last season at Ewood Park.

Clearly, Liverpool feel as though Blackburn is a good place to develop young players and Clarkson is another bright talent they have huge hopes for.

He’s a clever central midfielder that is really good on the ball and getting him in the hustle and bustle of the Championship next season could be a vital step in his progression.

I think all the signs point to this one being a successful move for all parties.

Jordan Rushworth

This has all the makings of an excellent signing for Blackburn to make this summer. Given their success in developing Harvey Elliot last season, it would be no surprise to see Liverpool sanction another temporary spell to Ewood Park for one of their promising young talents.

Clarkson is a player that needs to get a full season playing week in week out under his belt now after showing a lot of promise for Liverpool’s youth sides over the last few years. The 19-year-old has the ability to create and score goals from the middle of the park and you could see Tony Mowbray unlocking that ability from him next term.

The loan market is going to be crucial for Blackburn and other Championship sides this summer, and Rovers would potentially be making a very wise investment by taking Clarkson to Ewood Park because it would improve an area that they need to enhance.

There is never any guarantee with how successful a young player will be at a loan club, but Clarkson and Blackburn seem to be the right sort of fit and you would think he could perform well with them.