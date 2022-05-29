“A really good chance” – Huddersfield Town backed to beat Nottingham Forest and reach the Premier League

Huddersfield have a chance to break back into the Premier League from the Championship despite many feeling they would be relegation fodder – and former player Marcus Stewart has told the Yorkshire Post that he thinks his old side have ‘a good chance of winning.’

The club, led by Carlos Corberan, were condemned as being mid-table at best at the beginning of the campaign by many. However, they soared towards the top end of the division instead and sealed a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

There was one point too in which it looked like the Terriers might even get into the automatic promotion places. Now though, they’ve managed to bag a place at Wembley by seeing off Luton in the semi-finals and could now be back in the top flight before they know it.

Their supporters will no doubt relish that opportunity, as it seems like a lifetime ago that David Wagner achieved the same feat with the club. This time though, they will have to see off Nottingham Forest at Wembley to get there – and former player Marcus Stewart has told the Yorkshire Post that he fancies Huddersfield to seal the victory on Sunday.

Stewart is a hero at the Terriers and was one of their star men towards the turn of the decade. Now, he is backing his old team to do the business here and achieve the feat that he couldn’t quite manage with the club in the past.

Speaking about the game, he said: “I am sure at the start of the season a lot of fans were thinking: ‘Here we go again’.

“Not with a relegation battle but being sucked into one at some point. Now it is the total opposite and they will appreciate the fact that they have just got to Wembley. But I am not saying that in a negative way as I think they have a really good chance of winning.

“Forest are favourites, but by a small margin. They are not out and out favourites and anything can happen on the day.” The Verdict Huddersfield might not be the favourites – the momentum is with Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper has his side playing some good football – but the Terriers cannot be ruled out before the game has even begun. They’ve been eye-catching this season and have been hard to beat and creative on the ball to boot. They’ve been arguably one of the best teams outside of the top two, if not the best, and Forest will have their work cut out trying to stop the club from getting one over on them at Wembley. Huddersfield are also experienced when it comes to promotion battles and have the more recent experience of top-level Championship football when compared with Forest. Throw in the fact that Steve Cooper’s side also had to go the full 120 minutes with Sheffield United last time out and it might even work against them too. Huddersfield then cannot be ruled out – and Stewart might be right in his claim that the Terriers can do the business again on Sunday.