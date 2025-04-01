This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are still in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this season.

The Hornets have had a solid campaign under Tom Cleverley, his first managerial role in his career.

The former midfielder has guided this team towards a push for a top six finish despite a lot of pessimism surrounding the team’s summer business.

Watford sold players like Yaser Asprilla and Ismael Kone without any big name signings coming in, with the club focusing on younger players instead.

Watford wonderkid verdict

When asked if there was an emerging young talent at the club to be excited about, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie named Rocco Vata.

He believes the ex-Celtic player has a lot of potential, and is even going under the radar so far due to being behind other players in the pecking order for the time being.

“I think the emerging wonderkid at Watford is probably Rocco Vata, who signed during the summer transfer window from Celtic,” Beattie told Football League World.

“He looks like a really exciting talent, and wants to play football.

“He’s exciting when he gets the ball, pops up with the odd last minute goal, has a fierce strike from outside the box, and he’s slightly gone under the radar a bit because we’ve got big 10s there, like Giorgi Chakvetadze and Imran Louza.

“But he is going to be one hell of a player when he finally matures, and we’ve got him right while he’s finding his feet in the game.

Rocco Vata's stats 2024/25 (as of March 31st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.26 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.20 Shots 2.52 Assists 0.26 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.35 Shot-creating actions 2.17

“So, he would be the one that I would point out as being an emerging wonderkid at Watford.”

The 19-year-old has contributed three goals and three assists from 26 Championship appearances for Watford so far this season.

Vata has shown a lot of potential this season

Vata has already proven a smart addition to the team by Watford, making an impact in the team at just 19.

The Hornets have invested in younger players with their recent business, also bringing in the likes of Kevin Keben and Pierre Dwomoh.

But Vata has so far stood out as the most exciting of the bunch, with Ryan Andrews also earning his place as a prominent part of the team while having come through the academy system.

This could become quite an exciting direction for Watford if they can find more young talents of the same calibre as the Ireland international.