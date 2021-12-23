‘A really exciting prospect’ – West Brom linked with in-form Wigan forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are interested in in-form Wigan forward Callum Lang, according to the Express & Star.

Albion are understood to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who is viewed as a player with a bright future that could thrive in Valerien Ismael’s but may be a target for future windows.

He has eight goals and six assists in League One this term but would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

Adam Jones

I’m half-pleased by this link, because not only are Albion in need of a striker, but they could also do with another creator and that’s exactly what Callum Lang can do with his six assists in League One this term.

Also recording eight league goals, he can compensate for the likes of Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Jordan Hugill not firing on all cylinders this term, although you would think a winger would be on their way out if Albion decide to pursue the 23-year-old.

As a player that can operate as an advanced wide man and a striker, he could be a useful option to have for a manager that likes to rotate his front three regularly.

But he can’t come in as the Baggies’ main striker, that’s for sure. Lang AND a main goalscorer will be needed to give them the firepower required to push for an automatic promotion spot, so it’s time for the owners to open their chequebook and back Valerien Ismael.

Billy Mulley

This is a potential deal that I really like the look of.

Lang is a really exciting prospect who has teared up the division at times this season.

He has the technical ability, final third end-product and desire to make the step up to the higher tier, whilst there is also scope for him to develop into a Premier League player in the future, which will have to be prioritised at Albion because of their ambitions.

Not only has Lang contributed with goals this season, he has also proven to be a source of creativity, with six assists to his name in 20 Championship appearances.

He is also a versatile option for Valerien Ismael to consider.

Whilst he has seen most of his joy on the right wing for The Latics, he has also impressed as a striker and in a number 10 role.

I really like the look of this potential move.

Can you remember West Brom’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 What was the outcome of West Brom's Boxing Day clash with Man City in 2020? 0-1 (Man City win) 2-1 (West Brom win) 0-3 (Man City win) 0-5 (Man City win)

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a clever addition for the Baggies given their current circumstances.

Lang is due to be out of contract come the end of the season so should be available at a lower price than other potential targets.

Add to the fact that he can play centrally and also wide on the right and it is fair to say that this would be a clever addition for Ismael and co to make.

Lang also has the energy required to adhere to the high pressing demands that Albion enact during matches.

This could therefore be the exact player that the Baggies have been looking for.