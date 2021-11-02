‘A really exciting appointment if it happens’ – Barnsley eye top managerial target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Wilder is reportedly top of Barnsley’s list of replacements for Markus Schopp.

Schopp was sacked earlier this week and, according to The Sun, former Sheffield United boss Wilder is their first choice to take charge.

But would he be a good appointment?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s a really exciting appointment if it happens and you’d have to imagine that he’d get Barnsley going once more and climbing up the table.

I’m a little surprised he’s not ended up at a Premier League side or a team you would have expected to challenge for promotion already since leaving Sheffield United, but those teams’ loss could well be the Tykes’ gain.

They know from last season that they have it in them to challenge for the play-offs at least and Wilder will bring the know-how and experience to surely get them back towards such form this year.

It might be too late to challenge for the top six this season, but it’s certainly a potential appointment that dramatically reduces their chances of relegation.

Chris Thorpe

It’s debatable for me really.

On one side he is perfect and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of experience and past successes.

But on another, he is a very left-wing appointment in comparison what Barnsley have been used to in recent years.

Will he get full control over transfers? Will his style be appreciated by the supporters? These are important questions that need answering.

Despite all of this, he is arguably one of the best managers on the market right now and of course, he is Yorkshire-based, which will only work in his favour.

Ben Wignall

Even though he’s one of the bookmakers’ favourites to get the job, I just can’t see Wilder walking into a Championship relegation battle right now.

There are certain factors that would make the Barnsley job an ideal one for the ex-Sheffield United man – mainly the location as he’s from just up the road in Stocksbridge and lives in the Sheffield area but then again there’s factors which would mean surely he wouldn’t even consider it.

He fell out with the Blades board over the club’s transfer policy before he departed earlier this year and with Barnsley having a European-style model with a separate recruitment team and a head coach, that would surely not suit Wilder and his needs.

Obviously things didn’t go to plan with Sheffield United last season but Wilder is definitely good enough to take over a bigger club than Barnsley, perhaps a few months later when other managers start to fall in the Championship or perhaps the Premier League.

If they are able to convince him then Wilder is definitely the right man – but I just cannot for the life of me see it happening.