‘A really exciting addition’ – Coventry City hoping to finalise January swoop for Tottenham man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are among a trio of Championship clubs hoping to sign Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham in the New Year.

The winger, who shone for Leeds at this level in the past, has struggled to get near the team since moving to the North London outfit.

Therefore, he is expected to secure a temporary move away from Spurs when the window opens, and Football Insider have claimed that the Sky Blues, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke are all keeping tabs on the wide man.

With Mark Robins’ side currently in the bottom half of the Championship, he will want a few new additions to help the team avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

Here our writers assess whether Clarke would be an astute signing…

Jacob Potter

This would be a solid addition to the Sky Blues team.

Mark Robins certainly needs depth in his side heading into the January transfer window, otherwise they could drop into the relegation zone in the near future.

Clarke is a player that has a point to prove after struggling for regular game time with Spurs whilst Jose Mourinho is in charge. He’ll be eager to showcase his talent as well, as he doesn’t have a considerable amount of experience in senior football.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I certainly feel as though Clarke is more than capable of forcing his way into the Coventry City starting XI if he signs for them.

But, they’ll know they face a battle to land his signature, with Stoke and Sheffield Wednesday also interested in his services.

Jake Sanders

This would appear a really exciting signing from a Coventry point of view.

The Sky Blues aren’t exactly blessed with an abundance of talented wingers, and a youngster like Clarke that’s itching to be playing football means a potential deal here could help both parties involved.

The only question mark here for Coventry would be Clarke’s lack of football.

Whilst his previous experience at this level with Leeds, which saw him earn a move to Tottenham, makes him an exciting prospect, it’s been more than 18 months since he was playing regularly at senior level.

But on a temporary basis, I believe Mark Robins should be all over it.