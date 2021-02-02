‘A really difficult decision’ – Aitor Karanka facing Birmingham City selection dilemma ahead of Wycombe test: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have recently completed a deal to sign Sam Cosgrove from Scottish side Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Cosgrove scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for Aberdeen, and will be hoping he can hit the ground running with the Blues in the Championship.

Birmingham have struggled for a positive run of results over the festive period, and Blues boss Aitor Karanka will be keen to see his new signing in action in the near future.

Birmingham are sat 20th in the Championship table after 26 matches, and are four points clear of the relegation zone at this moment in time.

They’re set to return to action on Tuesday evening against Wycombe Wanderers, where Cosgrove could be in line to make his debut for the club.

But should Aitor Karanka hand his new arrival a start against the Chairboys?

We discuss…

Jake Sanders:

This is a really difficult decision for Karanka.

Whilst managers generally love to throw new signings into the action at the first possibly opportunity, Cosgrove’s goalscoring form doesn’t exactly warrant an immediate start.

Having said that, Scott Hogan, whose been starting regularly himself in recent weeks, isn’t exactly in great scoring touch himself.

But new signings always want to make an instant impression to their new manager and teammates, so that’s why I believe Karanka should throw the former Aberdeen man into the starting XI.

Whilst Wycombe can occasionally be a tough nut to crack, there are more difficult debuts than the side sitting bottom of the league, which is why Cosgrove should get the nod here.

Chris Thorpe:

I don’t see why not, he’d be perfect for a game of this magnitude.

Wycombe are a physical side and if you want to beat them, sometimes you have to beat them at their own game and that’s where Cosgrove comes into the equation.

He’s a great target man who likes to make his presence felt in the air and for that reason he’d be an ideal candidate to start tonight.

Get him in from the start and give him the service he needs and the Blues could be onto a winner with this signing.

George Dagless:

I think so.

He’s signed Cosgrove for the first-team and for him to feature regularly so I see him coming straight into the team.

Blues fans will want to see him make a positive impact on the side and this is a big game so it’s a good chance for him to instantly start getting fans onside and pleased with the deal.

There’s plenty of reasons why Cosgrove can have a good impact this season for the Blues and he’ll be eager to show what he can bring so I think we could well see him start.