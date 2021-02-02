‘A really clever move’ – Steven Gerrard’s Rangers tie up deal for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have confirmed the pre-contract signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh, according to reports.

The Bournemouth defender was hot property during the January transfer window with a number of clubs said to be interest in a move for the talented 21-year-old.

However it seems that a move to Ibrox where he’ll link up with Steven Gerrard was the most appealing of the options.

The lure of playing for the soon-to-be Scottish Champions is clearly appealing, but is it the right move for the player?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns Ofoborh is a player I’ve not seen a great deal of, so it’s hard to comment on exactly what kind of deal this is for Rangers. However, a pre-contract agreement is fairly low-risk for Rangers and given the midfielder’s age, he’s got a lot of room to grow. So, yeah it could be a really shrewd move. Additionally you’ve got to point to the reaction of the Bournemouth fans. They are disappointed to see Ofoborh leave the club and that speaks volumes. I think that Rangers will be reasonably satisfied with getting this tied up.

Sam Rourke It’s a really clever move. Ofoborh is a solid, hard-working central midfielder and has all the physical attributes to suggest he’ll excel in the SPFL. Specifically, we saw just how impressive the player can be last season during his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers where he played a key role in propelling the Chairboys into the Championship. At 21, he has a real maturity when it comes to reading the game and often does the basics very well, so he has all the foundations to develop and mature as a player. I fully expect that Steven Gerrard to get the best out of the youngster in due course and you can see him really thriving at Ibrox, as long as he’s afforded ample opportunities. it’s a good move though especially on a pre-contract agreement. Jacob Potter I think this could be a shrewd move by the Gers. Ofoborh has struggled for game time with Bournemouth’s first-team, and the Cherries might regret not using him more often in their squad. Rangers clearly rate him highly, and if he can continue to impress out on loan with Wycombe Wanderers for the remainder of the season, then he could be one to watch for the future. I’d be surprised if he was a regular starter in the Rangers squad straight away, and I can see him being loaned out for another season after this year’s campaign as he looks to further his development. If he can hit the ground running at Ibrox, then this could be a solid signing for Steven Gerrard’s side.