“A really big loss” – Nigel Pearson looks ahead to key Bristol City’s figures 2023 exit

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has described Richard Gould’s exit as “a really big loss” with the Robins CEO set to depart Ashton Gate early next year.

It was announced earlier this month that Gould would be leaving his role at the Championship club to become the new CEO of the England Cricket Board – one of the biggest jobs in world cricket.

The 52-year-old will remain with City for the upcoming January transfer window before departing after around 18 months in the role.

He replaced Mark Ashton in the summer of 2021 and has helped steer the Robins through some financial issues – cutting the wage bill and making some shrewd additions to the playing squad without much money to spend.

Speaking to Bristol Live at last night’s fan forum, Pearson was asked to look ahead to Gould’s exit and heaped praise on the outgoing City CEO.

He said: “It will be a really big loss for us. The work he has done since he’s been here – he has a very clever touch with how he works.

“You hear it so, so many times about collaboration and so many words like that and quite often it sounds meaningless but for us to stabilise our own position as a club needs real collaboration.

“That’s one of his big skills and assets is how he works. Believe me, he makes some tough decisions as well so people in positions of authority have to be good decision-makers too and have to be decisive with their decision-making.

“You’ve got to remember that when he came in, that was the summer of significant change because I’d come in midway through February, Mark (Ashton) left and Richard came in to replace him and we’d also got a big change in what the squad looked like so he’s had to familiarise himself with the club pretty quickly.

“I mean he’s obviously worked at Bristol City before as commercial manager but has spent about 12 years successfully as CEO of both Somerset and Surrey (cricket clubs) so he’s well versed in what business looks like, especially with his educational background too.

“He understands his remit which is quite a difficult one which is to dispose of and make cutbacks but improve too. That is not necessarily an easy thing to do. But it’s achievable if you have a positive outlook on it and are solution driven.

“There’s too many people out there who moan about anything. He’s not one of those and I don’t think I am either. It’s having an understanding of what you’re trying to do and then engaging with the workforce and he’s done that very, very well. He’ll be a big miss for us on lots of levels.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Bristol City players play for now?

1 of 24 Kasey Palmer Birmingham Coventry Hull Reading

The Verdict

Pearson is bang on here, losing Gould is a massive blow.

The CEO has helped the Robins through a difficult period financially and stabilised the South West club while allowing Pearson to make changes to the squad in order to try and make progress in his project.

Having him for the January transfer window is a real boost but it will not be easy to replace the 52-year-old and it speaks to his qualities that he’s leaving to take up one of the biggest jobs in world cricket.

City will no doubt be working hard already to draft in Gould’s replacement and it’s vital they make the right call.