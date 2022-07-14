“A really big coup for the club” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts to the signing of 25-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a poor season last year finishing 18th in the league, Steve Morison is keen to take his Cardiff City side further up the league next year and find some more success.

The Bluebirds have made a massive number of signings ahead of the new campaign so will hoping their fortunes change.

Morison has now added winger Sheyi Ojo to his ranks following his release from Liverpool at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old has had a spell with the Bluebirds before joining on loan in the 2020/21 season so we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey how he feels about the permanent addition: “Ojo’s a really big coup for the club.

“He’s been on a lot of loans in his career and now he’s going to be finally settling down at a club knowing he’s going to be playing first team football on a permanent deal so hopefully this will be his opportunity to kick on and really find his feet.

“We had him on loan a couple of seasons ago and he did impress if a slightly inconsistent player at times but it’s understandable for someone who’s been on loan as often as he has and the winger situation at Cardiff has been dire over the last couple of seasons.

“We finished last season with no senior wingers in the squad.

“Ojo will now join the likes of O’Dowda, Ollie Tanner and Gavin Whyte, it’s competition and could really add some quality to that front line.

“Having been one of the more expensive youngsters when he was just 16 and signed for Liverpool, it’s a really big coup and hopefully he can go on and try and reach that potential that he did have when he first joined them now he’s found his feet somewhere.”

The Verdict:

This is a strong signing for the Bluebirds ahead of the new season. Ojo has plenty of potential and as Ben said, now he has the chance to settle down somewhere he will be hoping he can find his feet and gain consistency in his game.

On a free transfer too, this is a strong addition and will likely pay off very well for Steve Morison’s side next season.

He did well on loan with Millwall last season and having been at Cardiff before, he shouldn’t find it too hard to adapt to his surroundings at the club.