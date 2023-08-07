Highlights Wrexham and Notts County both suffered defeats in their opening fixtures, but Carlton Palmer believes they can still compete for promotion.

The upcoming weeks will allow both clubs to assess their squads and make improvements to strengthen their chances.

The competition for promotion to League One will be tough, but the ambition and attention brought by Wrexham's Hollywood owners may give the clubs an edge.

Wrexham and Notts County both suffered defeat in their opening fixtures back in the EFL last weekend.

Both earned promotion to League Two with a lot of fanfare, with the Hollywood owners of the Welsh club helping bring the spotlight onto an intense battle for top spot in the National League last year.

After missing out on automatic promotion, County fought their way through the play-offs to get back into the fourth division.

However, their opening fixtures didn’t exactly go to plan for either side.

Wrexham suffered a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons, while Notts County also conceded five in a 5-1 loss to Sutton United.

What does Carlton Palmer make of Wrexham and Notts County’s promotion chances?

Despite the dramatic score lines going against them, Carlton Palmer is still optimistic about their chances of competing at the top end of the table come the end of the campaign.

He believes the last couple of weeks in the window will give both clubs a chance to assess their squads and make some improvements.

“Both Notts County and Wrexham were dealt a bit of a reality check on the opening day of the season in League Two,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I fully expect both teams to be at the right end of the table come the end of the season.

“Both teams will assess their squads in the coming weeks and adapt and strengthen accordingly.

“This may just be a wake-up call for both of them.”

The two sides reached a record points haul last year, with Wrexham leading Notts County by 111 to 107.

The next best team was Chesterfield, who earned a meagre 84 points by comparison.

But the competition in League Two is set to be much tougher, with promotion to League One on the line.

Both clubs have moved to make improvements to their squad in the transfer window, in particular the Welsh side owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Ireland international James McClean has signed for Wrexham in a deal from Wigan Athletic, worth a reported £250,000.

Will Boyle has also been signed from Huddersfield Town, with further arrivals expected before the 1 September deadline next month.

The competition for promotion to the third tier is set to be fierce, with a number of big clubs aiming for a spot in League One.

Wrexham are back in the Football League for the first time since 2008, meanwhile Notts County have made their return after four years out of the top four divisions.

Can Wrexham and Notts County compete for promotion again this season?

It is a sign of Wrexham and Notts County’s ambition that they are already in the conversation for promotion to League One.

The fourth tier is a volatile league, where consistent results are difficult to come by.

The competition will also be tough, with the likes of MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City and Salford City, among others, all vying for promotion as well.

The attention that Reynolds and McElhenney have brought to lower league football will now likely extend to the fourth tier this year, as more and more people get invested in their ownership journey with Wrexham.