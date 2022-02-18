This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town continue to silence the doubters and compete for the Championship play-offs in 2021/22.

It’s quite the turnaround Carlos Corberan has overseen, with Town battling relegation last term after an awful start to 2021.

As it is, Huddersfield sit fifth in table heading into this weekend’s clash with Fulham and are also 14 games unbeaten across all competitions, not just challenging the top-six, but also reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Despite that, though, there’s plenty predicting that Huddersfield will eventually fall away as the Championship’s promotion race gathers pace.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and West Brom are amongst the chasing pack, all with games in-hand on the Terriers.

Despite that, FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, feels you’d rather have points on the board at this stage, and that if Huddersfield can continue to show consistency, they will be there or thereabouts in the play-off race come May.

“If you asked me this two months ago I would have said you had more chance of plaiting fog,” Graeme told FLW when quizzed on whether Huddersfield would finish in the play-offs.

“We do have a realistic chance, albeit a relatively slim one. The league table is yet to settle after postponed fixtures, and there are a couple of sides in-and-around us that could overtake us if they win their games in hand.

“The old cliché is that you’d rather have the points on the board, and we saw that this week with results going our way.

“We are definitely in the mix, but the run we are on cannot continue forever. We’ve got Fulham at the weekend and that might be the end of the run because they are almost unstoppable.

“But if we can continue the form we’ve been in, we will be there or thereabouts. Easter will be the real time to tell.”

Only Middlesbrough from the sides placed between third and tenth in the Championship table picked up maximum points in their most recent fixture.

That includes Huddersfield, who were held to a goalless draw by Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby last Saturday lunchtime.

Corberan’s side travel to Craven Cottage to face table-topping Fulham this coming weekend, as they look to make it 15 unbeaten in all competitions.